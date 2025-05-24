I can’t help but think The Young and the Restless’ Kyle and Claire are about to experience some infidelity

As if it weren’t enough that The Young and the Restless’ Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Claire (Hayley Erin) were having to contend with Victor’s (Eric Braeden) interference and Summer (Allison Lanier) looming around offscreen, I can’t help but think the happy couple has some infidelity in their near future.

If you’ve been keeping up with the episodes, you’re probably thinking I’m referring to Kyle and Audra (Zuleyka Silver). Thanks to Victor’s enticing offer, Audra has made it her mission to destroy #Kylaire, and at Victor’s suggestion, it seems as if Audra is willing to achieve that mission by enticing him a bit, using their past chemistry as bait.

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

While I was initially side-eyeing the prospect of Audra using her powers of seduction, that changed when Holden (Nathan Owens) astutely pointed out that it appears Audra may still have lingering feelings for Kyle.

Sure, she’s been livid with him for getting her fired from Glissade and she thinks of him as an entitled brat, but their banter isn’t completely of the “I hate you” variety. Thinking about this, their vibe actually reminds me of Niles (Daniel Davis) and C.C. (Lauren Lane) on The Nanny or Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Kyle and Audra straddle the line of wanting to metaphorically strangle each other, but perhaps they secretly see the banter as foreplay.

Now I recently predicted that Audra and Kyle would find themselves having drinks soon, and in a moment of drunkenness, they would hook up. But perhaps I’m wrong. In fact, I’m starting to think Claire may actually find herself hooking up with Holden.

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

I can imagine a scenario in which Claire spots Kyle and Audra in a compromising position and assumes the worst, believing they hit the sheets. Then, a distraught Claire goes to the Athletic Club, where she runs into Holden, and he offers her a listening ear and a few Vespers. The two have had nothing but friendly interactions so far, but who’s to say a heartbroken Claire won’t decide to have some fun with the handsome newcomer?

To add, if Claire tells Holden that something happened between Kyle and Audra, Holden may find himself a little heartbroken. He’s not so secretly been pining away for Ms. Charles, so he might find comfort in Claire as much as she’d find comfort in him. Not for nothing, I like the idea of a Kyle and Claire pairing.

To be clear, this is all speculation from my part. But the wheels of this #Kylaire train seem primed to fall off soon.