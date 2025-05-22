We can't wait to watch these 17 summer TV shows — from Rick and Morty to Dexter

The summer season is upon us. While the summer blockbuster movie season gets much of the hype, TV doesn't take the summer off, as there are plenty of enticing and exciting TV shows (new and returning) for people to watch as they try to beat the heat. We here at What to Watch certainly has a number of shows that we can't wait to dive into.

Along with my What to Watch colleagues Sarabeth Pollock and Terrell Smith, we have put together a list of 17 summer TV shows that we're most excited to tune in for and/or binge this summer ranging across streaming services and cable channels. All shows are premiering from Memorial Day weekend through August (even though those later shows will likely bleed a little bit into the fall TV season).

No need to keep you waiting, let's dive into the summer TV shows that we are most excited to watch this year.

Rick and Morty season 8 (May 25, Adult Swim)

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

The first summer TV show to premiere is none other than the latest adventures of Rick and Morty. The mad scientist, his grandson and the rest of the Smith family will once again traverse the galaxy and multiverse for our entertainment.

Rick and Morty season 7 proved that the show was capable of still being both hilarious and thought provoking despite the exit of Justin Roiland, so the expectations for Rick and Morty season 8 are sky high for the fan-favorite animated series. — Michael Balderston

And Just Like That season 3 (May 29, Max)

Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

I never watched Sex and the City while it was airing, but I was definitely familiar with the story of four friends living fabulous lives in New York City. It was a cultural touchstone for a generation of viewers who dreamed of shoes and Cosmos and living in a luxurious apartment on a writer’s salary.

All it took for me was a week-long binge and I was hooked on the original series, so it’s not surprising that I wanted to see what happened with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristen Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) at a different point in their lives in And Just Like That.

In And Just Like That season 3, fans will finally learn whether Carrie and Aidan (John Corbett) are going to stick to their long distance relationship, while Charlotte continues to navigate life with her teens and Miranda figures out what makes her happy. I’m ready to escape to New York this summer! — Sarabeth Pollock

Dept. Q (May 29, Netflix)

Matthew Goode in Dept. Q (Image credit: Jamie Simpson/Netflix)

At least as of publication, I’m not sure whether or not we’re getting Slow Horses season 5 this summer (Apple TV Plus is expected to release it before the end of the year, but an exact premiere date has not been set). Thankfully, Netflix will have an enticing new series to sate my wisecracking law enforcement officer quota, as Matthew Goode stars as a Scottish detective put in charge of a new division tasked with solving Edinburgh’s toughest cold cases in Dept. Q.

Adding to the intrigue, the series is directed by the creator/director of The Queen’s Gambit, Scott Frank. Say hello to one of my Netflix binges of the summer. — Michael Balderston

Love Island USA season 7 (June 3, Peacock)

JaNa and Kenny kissing in Love Island USA season 6 (Image credit: Kim Nunneley/Peacock)

After Love Island USA season 6 left quite the impression on viewers (me included) as arguably the best in the history of the franchise, how could I not be excited for Love Island USA season 7. This summer guilty pleasure is fun to watch as unsuspecting men and women in their 20s flock to Fiji in search of love (and the monetary prize). Now ordinarily, I question all reality TV dating shows in terms of whether real romance can be found. However, Love Island USA seemingly has a pretty solid track record. Heck, the PPG couples from Love Island USA season 6 are still together if social media is to be believed.

With all that being said, season 7 has some big shoes to fill. While Ariana Madix is returning to hosting duties, a whole new crop of Islanders will be front and center, and they have the hard task of entertaining fans like their season 6 predecessors. —Terrell Smith

Stick (June 4, Apple TV Plus)

Owen Wilson and Peter Dager in Stick (Image credit: Apple TV)

Does Apple TV Plus have another Ted Lasso on its hands? Too soon to tell, but Stick has a few things going for it that the comparison could prove apt.

Owen Wilson stars in the sports comedy as a washed up golf pro who discovers a young phenom and attempts to help develop his game to become a star. While the supporting cast of actors is strong (Judy Greer, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño), the show also features cameos from some of the top golfers in the game today, as well as legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz.

I’m a golf fan, so I’m definitely interested, but Stick could have some appeal to non-golfers as well. — Michael Balderston

Ginny & Georgia season 3 (June 5, Netflix)

Brianne Howey, Scott Porter, Antonia Gentry and Diesel La Torraca in Ginny & Georgia (Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia season 2 ended on quite the interesting note, with Georgia (Brianne Howey) being hauled away from her marriage reception in handcuffs. In Ginny & Georgia season 3, she’s set to face off in court for the murder of Cynthia’s (Sabrina Grdevich) husband. While Georgia is in fact guilty of a mercy killing, I have a sneak suspicion she’ll once again be saved from prison. However, I just don’t know how that comes about, so I’ll be watching.

It should also prove interesting to see how Ginny (Antonia Gentry) deals with a murderous scarlett letter on her mother’s chest. The teen already had some coming-of-age issues, so trying to stand beside her mother during a criminal case of this magnitude could push her to a whole new level of stress. — Terrell Smith

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 (June 11, Peacock)

Larsa Pippen and Adriana De Moura on The Real Housewives of Miami (Image credit: Jeff Daly/Bravo)

Since The Real Housewives of Miami was resuscitated on Peacock before returning to Bravo, I’ve argued with friends that the reality TV show is arguably the second-best Housewives series on the air, behind The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The ladies in South Beach really know how to bring the drama in a way that feels less contrived and slightly less toxic. Don’t get me wrong, the arguments among the group can be completely ridiculous at times, but that’s part of what makes the show so entertaining.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 could prove to be the best yet, as it appears some alliances are shifting, some romances are ending and the former girlfriend of Nicole’s fiancé Anthony has joined the cast. — Terrell Smith

The Gilded Age season 3 (June 22, HBO)

Morgan Spector, Carrie Coon and Henry Richardson in The Gilded Age (Image credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO)

A friend’s mother recommended The Gilded Age, so I watched it and was immediately captivated. I love history, and the HBO show is like an American history book come to life — with a side of Real Housewives thanks to its high fashion and even higher drama.

The Gilded Age season 3 continues the story of the socialites living the high life in the New York City of yore. After the fallout from the Opera War, the influential families continue vying for power and influence in an ever-changing world.

Though it’s historical fiction, The Gilded Age reminds us that people in that era weren’t so different from us. They’re all trying to figure out where they fit in an ever-changing world. — Sarabeth Pollock

Ironheart (June 24, Disney Plus)

Dominique Thorne in Ironheart (Image credit: Courtesy of Marvel)

The Ironheart trailer may not be getting a lot of love over on YouTube (for reasons I won't comment on), but it’s a series on my radar this summer. Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams was thrilling to watchin her Marvel debut, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She’s the legacy of Tony Stark’s Iron Man, broaching hero status from a completely different perspective for a variety of reasons, which can add a fresh take in the MCU.

Also adding to my excitement is Anthony Ramos starring in the series as The Hood. Ramos has grown to be a bonafide star in Hollywood, having appeared in In the Heights, Hamilton and She’s Gotta Have It. So my interest is piqued in how Ramos will portray the MCU villain. — Terrell Smith

The Bear season 4 (June 25, FX on Hulu)

(Image credit: FX)

By the time that The Bear season 4 premieres on Hulu it will have been a year since The Bear season 3, but somehow it’s felt longer as fans of the series have patiently been waiting to find out what the review for the restaurant says and how the personal and work relationships between our favorite group of chefs turn out.

The Bear dances on the line between comedy (I definitely feel there are some genuinely funny moments, most notably from the Fak family) and drama, but one thing remains true that this is one of the best shows on TV and is a must-watch whenever new episodes are available. — Michael Balderston

Smoke (June 27, Apple TV Plus)

Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett in Smoke (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

As we’ve highlighted a few times on this list already, crime drama fans are going to have some good options to watch this summer. Another example is the new Apple TV Plus series Smoke, which stars Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett as two investigators following in the footsteps of a pair of serial arsonists.

Best-selling author of Shutter Island, Mystic River and Gone Baby Gone, Dennis Lehane created Smoke, so at the minimum I have high hopes for the show’s writing. But Egerton has also quietly churned out consistently enjoyable projects, like Carry-On, Tetris and Black Bird. Can Smoke keep things going? — Michael Balderston

Squid Game season 3 (June 27, Netflix)

Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game (Image credit: Netflix)

Squid Game season 3 will serve as the series’ last, so I’ll be glued to my screen, watching every episode, dubbed and all (don’t judge me for not soldiering through subtitles). I just have to know if Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) has what it takes to dismantle the deadly game.

In Squid Game season 2, the series ended with Seong pinned down and his team of rebels seemingly on their way to meet a deadly end. However, with a whole new rollout of episodes on the way, I have to believe they may find a way to survive. Plus, Seong still has his team on the outside working to find him, so perhaps a last-minute save will be in the works. — Terrell Smith

Nautilus (June 29, AMC)

Shazad Latif in Nautilus (Image credit: AMC)

I’ve never read Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, but I’m very familiar with Disney’s version featuring Kirk Douglas. The Nautilus series was meant to premiere on Disney Plus, but the deal fell through and the series eventually landed at AMC.

Nautilus is the story of Captain Nemo (Shazad Latif) and his futuristic vessel, the Nautilus. He wants revenge against the tyrannical East India Mercantile Company who stole everything from him. As their former prisoner, the East India Mercantile Company wants the Indian Prince back in custody after he not only escapes prison but steals the Nautilus as well.

To be honest, I can’t even begin to imagine how this story will come to life as a series, but I’m very excited to see it. As a science fiction fan, Verne’s story is the cream of the crop and this could be the biggest surprise of the summer. — Sarabeth Pollock

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (July 17, Paramount Plus)

Rong Fu, Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Image credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)

After a musical episode that tore the house down in season 2, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 is set to up the ante with bigger and bolder adventures. There’s some unfinished business to be addressed in the new season after the crew of the USS Enterprise encountered one of the most feared alien species in the universe: the Gorn.

During a special sneak peek at San Diego Comic Con in 2024, fans were treated to a clip featuring several members of the crew transforming into Vulcans for an important mission. Pike (Anson Mount) is quick to point out that there will be 4.5 Vulcans on the mission, as Ethan Peck’s Spock is half human.

What I love about Strange New Worlds is how it’s a return to the story-of-the-week format as seen in other series in the franchise. As a lifelong Star Trek fan, I love how the show honors canon while charting its own course. — Sarabeth Pollock

Wednesday season 2 (August 6, Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wednesday had me eating out its hand (no, not Thing’s) the moment I saw Jenna Ortega doing the now infamous dance. The inaugural season of the series was creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, but best of all, it was entertaining. I completely understand why Ortega earned an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for the role.

I’m expecting good things from Wednesday season 2, as rumor has it (from Netflix), more of the Addams family will be showcased, including Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) who becomes a student along with Wednesday at Nevermore Academy. I suspect it will be must-watch TV (well, streaming) to see the sibling dynamic play out in school, along with how Pugsly adjusts to his new classmates and “power.” Oh, and make way for Grandmama (Joanna Lumley) as she storms the show in season 2. — Terrell Smith

Alien: Earth (August 12, FX)

(Image credit: FX)

In space, no one can hear you scream. But on Earth, it’s a whole different matter. With Alien: Earth, for the first time we are getting a TV series based on the legendary sci-fi franchise Alien, and to cap it all out we are switching from the usual space location to our own planet.

Noah Hawley, the Emmy-winning creator of Fargo, is certainly going to bring his own spin to the franchise, but at its heart it seems that we’re also going a number of staples — an unsuspecting crew forced to reckon with one of the most perfect killing machines and, in the mold of Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley, a tough female lead (Sydney Chandler). — Michael Balderston

Dexter: Resurrection (TBD, Paramount Plus with Showtime)

Michael C. Hall in Dexter: New Blood (Image credit: Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME)

At first there was Dexter, the story of the serial killer with a strict moral code. Then came various spinoffs and a prequel, but in Dexter: Resurrection the story continues with Michael C. Hall set to return to the titular role. Following the events of 2021’s Dexter: New Blood, Dexter is back, we think. It’s hard to say because all evidence pointed to his death at the end of New Blood, yet he’s supposedly coming back for more.

Not knowing is part of the allure. These days there is so much information about new shows and there’s not much known about Resurrection at all, aside from the fact that Hall is returning and so are original series stars David Zayas and James Remar. New Blood’s Jack Alcott will once again play Dexter’s son, Harrison.

For now I'm going to do a re-watch of the original series to get ready for the new show. It’s gory, humorous, sentimental and dramatic all rolled into one. I'm eager to see what happens as the franchise continues. — Sarabeth Pollock