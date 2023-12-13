Ginny & Georgia season 3: everything we know about the drama series

After the Ginny & Georgia season 2 ending saw Georgia (Brianne Howey) being hauled off in handcuffs on her wedding day to the good mayor, Paul Randolph (Scott Porter), the mother of two is facing quite the uphill battle to clear her name of murder.

While viewers of the series know she's not exactly innocent of her crime, many of them are like us in suspecting that Georgia will again find her way out of trouble.

What else can you expect from Ginny & Georgia season 3? Here's everything we know.

An official release date for the new season has not yet been announced.

Ginny & Georgia season 1 and Ginny & Georgia season 2 previously debuted in February and January respectively. Given the recently resolved writers' and actors' strikes, it's hard to say if season 3 will also debut in the winter. However, once an official release date is announced, we'll pass along the update.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 plot

Not much information has been released about the season 3 storylines, but based on how season 2 ended, viewers can look forward to seeing a few interesting things.

Georgia is knee-deep in a legal predicament for the suspected murder of Cynthia's (Sabrina Grdevich) husband. Although what she did was a "mercy killing," as he was suffering in a long battle with cancer and was foreseeably on his way to passing soon, we doubt she'll reveal that, as that excuse is unlikely to keep her from serving prison time.

Then there's Paul. He literally just married Georgia and now has to contend with this whopper of a political scandal as the re-elected mayor. Will he take his "for better or worse" vows to heart and stand by Georgia, or will he cut his losses and seek out a divorce attorney?

Now we can't forget Ginny (Antonia Gentry). After a difficult period of personal growth in season 2 that included her breakup with Marcus (Felix Mallard), she likely is looking at a future that includes her trying to help her mother, attempting to take care of her little brother and maybe a reconciliation with Marcus.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 cast

Felix Mallard and Antonia Gentry in Ginny & Georgia (Image credit: Amanda Matlovich)

Returning to the Ginny & Georgia fold are of course Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey as Ginny and Georgia. Gentry has previously starred in Raising Dion and Candy Jar, and Howey in Batwoman (the series) and Dollface.

Expected to round out the cast are the following:

Diesel La Torraca ( La Brea ) as Austin

) as Austin Nikki Roumel (Holly Hobbie) as young Georgia

Felix Mallard ( Locke & Key ) as Marcus

) as Marcus Sara Waisglass (Holly Hobbie) as Max

Jennifer Robertson (Schitt's Creek) as Ellen

Scott Porter (Why Women Kill) as Paul

Raymond Ablack (Love in the Villa) as Joe

Nathan Mitchell ( The Boys ) as Zion

) as Zion Sabrina Grdevich (Slasher) as Cynthia

Ginny & Georgia season 3 trailer

It's a bit too early for a trailer. However, once one is made available, we'll place it here.

How to watch Ginny & Georgia

Ginny & Georgia is a Netflix original series. For those interested in watching episodes, you'll need a subscription to Netflix. Currently, the streaming service offers a few different options for would-be subscribers to watch all of the best Netflix shows.