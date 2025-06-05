Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: how does Georgia avoid going to prison?

Now that I’ve caught my breath, allow me to give a standing ovation for the brilliant roller coaster ride that is Ginny & Georgia season 3.

Heading into the new season, I assumed Georgia’s (Brianne Howey) murder trial would be what took over the slate of new episodes; to a degree, that's what happened. However, there were so many other complex and hectic scenes outside of the courtroom that there was never a dull moment. Hence, my ability to quickly binge through the season after a long two-year hiatus.

With Ginny & Georgia season 3 being a smorgasbord of drama, it may have been easy for the distracted viewer (those who watched while texting, cooking and playing games on their phones) to miss a few things by episode 10. But no worries, I’ve got you covered, re-examining some of the biggest plot points of the season below. So without further ado, let’s jump right into what happened by the Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending (warning, SPOILERS ahead!)

How does Georgia avoid going to prison?

Call it a hunch, but I never thought Georgia would be sentenced to prison for the murder of Cynthia’s (Sabrina Grdevich) husband, Tom. So I wasn’t surprised by her walking around Wellsbury as a free woman by episode 10. However, it was rather shocking to see how she got her freedom.

At the beginning of the season, Paul (Scott Porter) was standing by his accused wife. The good mayor hired the best attorney money could buy, and even though he suspected there was a good chance Georgia was guilty, Paul and Georgia moved forward, hopeful she’d be found innocent.

Sadly for the mayor and “mayoress,” once Gabriel (Alex Mallari Jr.), the private investigator from previous seasons, took the witness stand for the prosecution, Georgia’s defense went downhill. Then, Paul decided to divorce Georgia after learning of all the lies she told (including a fake pregnancy), taking Georgia's defense attorney with him. At this point, Georgia was convinced she was destined for prison. Enter Ginny (Antonia Gentry).

Seeing that her mother had no fight left and not wanting to lose her, Ginny took matters into her own hands. First, she hired her dad’s defense attorney girlfriend, Simone (Vinessa Antoine), to represent Georgia. Wanting to stack the deck in Georgia’s favor, Ginny’s next move was to secretly meet with Austin (Diesel La Torraca) and convince him to lie.

After Ginny showed Austin the bruising on her arm caused by Austin’s dad, Gil (Aaron Ashmore), and told her little brother that their mom was going to prison if Austin didn’t help, he agreed to turn on his father.

In open court, Austin took to the witness stand at Georgia’s trial and claimed he saw his dad in Cynthia’s house the night of Tom’s murder, and it was Gil who smothered the ill man to death. Furthermore, Austin alleged that Gil may have done it because he was furious with Cynthia for helping Georgia prevent him from moving to Wellsbury to be near his son. The jury bought the lie hook, line and sinker.

To help really sell the idea that Gil killed Tom, Ginny blackmailed Cynthia. Finding out from Norah (Chelsea Clark) that Cynthia had an affair on her dying husband with Joe (Raymond Ablack), Ginny threatened to expose the affair to the public unless Cynthia testified to the possibility that Gil was in her house the night of the murder. Cynthia reluctantly does it after Ginny claimed she had footage of the affair (she didn’t).

In the end, the jury found Georgia not guilty, and the media painted a new picture of Georgia as a poor victim in this whole ordeal.

Is Georgia pregnant? If so, who’s the father?

Brianne Howey and Scott Porter in Ginny & Georgia (Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

In the midst of this courtroom circus, Georgia actually found time for romance. After Paul decided to leave Georgia the first time, she got really desperate. Her first defense attorney said it didn’t look good to the jury that Paul suddenly stopped showing up for her in court. Wanting to avoid prison, Georgia came up with a last-ditch plan to pretend to be pregnant, an inadvertent idea she got from Ginny.

Long story short, after Marcus (Felix Mallard) lied and told Ginny he no longer loved her, she jumped into a romance with poetry classmate, Wolfe (Ty Doran). After Ginny wound up getting pregnant by Wolfe, she told her mom. Georgia had Ginny take an at-home pregnancy test to confirm it, which Georgia threw in the bathroom garbage after they saw the results. In a later scene, after receiving a contentious phone call from Paul, Georgia spotted the test and decided to present it to Paul, claiming she was pregnant.

Georgia’s trick initially worked, as Paul showed up to support her in court again. He even moved back home with her, and the two had a romp in the hay. However, after a conversation at Blue Farm Cafe with Zion (Nathan Mitchell), Paul deduced that Georgia lied about the pregnancy, so he left her again.

Now around the same time of Georgia and Paul’s discord, Georgia got rather close to Joe. As it turns out, he was the only man in her life who stood by her during the trial, and before she attempted to run away from town (which only landed her in jail until the trial ended), Georgia and Joe slept together.

Fast forward to the very last scene of Ginny & Georgia season 3. Ginny noticed Georgia grabbing a jar of cow’s milk in the kitchen. As Ginny watched, it dawned on her that when she was dealing with her pregnancy scare, Georgia mentioned having a craving for cow’s milk when she was pregnant with Ginny. With that in mind, Ginny understandably asked if Georgia is pregnant before the end credits start rolling.

So is Georgia pregnant? There’s a very strong possibility she is. If that’s the case, she’s going to have quite the explosive paternity storyline should the series return for season 4.

What happened to Marcus?

Sadly, Marcus had a very rough go of it in season 3. Although he had a few bright spots with Ginny, he couldn’t shake his depression and became reliant on alcohol to cope.

Georgia was the first person to suspect Marcus was becoming an addict after she went into his parents’ garage to take Marcus’ motorcycle and found many empty bottles. When Georgia first broached the topic with Ellen (Jennifer Robertson), Ellen claimed Marcus would ultimately be okay. Ellen said the same once Max (Sara Waisglass) expressed her concern.

It wasn’t until Marcus got trashed at Brodie’s (Tyssen Scott Smith) end-of-the-school party, where he went into a monologue in front of his parents about how much he hated himself, that Ellen took more decisive action. By the end of episode 10, Ellen drove her son to rehab.

Other noteworthy storylines

Antonia Gentry in Ginny & Georgia (Image credit: Netflix)

It’s also worth noting that despite Ginny and Marcus declaring their love for each other by the end of season 3, things aren't settled for the two. With Marcus needing rehab, we can’t say where their relationship/non-relationship lies in the future.

Then there’s Austin. While he was happy to help his mom beat a life sentence, he wasn’t thrilled to throw his dad under the bus to do it. By season’s end, he lashed out at Ginny when she entered his room wanting to talk. To his point, after this whole ordeal, Ginny gets to split time between both her parents, while Gil skipped town, nowhere to be found.

Lastly, after initially rejecting her father’s phone calls from prison, Georgia accepted the collect call in the season finale. He told her to be careful, because if he was able to track her down from prison, it’s possible her mother and stepfather can as well. In a later scene, an ominous pickup truck drove by Georgia's house. If Georgia’s mother and stepfather become a part of the show’s canvas in season 4, consider me intrigued.

All episodes of Ginny & Georgia are now streaming on Netflix.