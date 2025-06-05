Finally, Netflix adds a new season of one of my favorite dramas after a two-year hiatus

I can’t believe it’s been over two years since Ginny & Georgia season 2 premiered on Netflix. I've been holding onto a few lingering questions from the Ginny & Georgia season 2 finale for 29 months, but thankfully, Ginny & Georgia season 3 is finally streaming as of today, June 5, here to provide some answers.

For those who are unfortunately out of the loop about the greatness that is Ginny & Georgia, the series follows the rollercoaster relationship of mother and daughter, Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Ginny (Antonia Gentry). Georgia is a single mother of two, trying to reinvent herself and create a stable life for her children, which proves difficult given the trouble of her past. Ginny, on the other hand, is a teenage girl trying to navigate her way through the usual angst that comes with growing up, in addition to dealing with the public ramifications of her mother’s choices.

Over the course of two seasons, the mother/daughter duo has been through a lot. I’m talking romances and heartbreaks, self-harm, murder and, heading into season 3, a murder trial.

Brianne Howey in Ginny & Georgia (Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Speaking of the trial, at the end of season 2, Georgia was celebrating her happy nuptials with Mayor Paul Randolph (Scott Porter) at their reception when police barged in to slap cuffs on her for the murder of Cynthia's (Sabrina Grdevich) husband, Tom Fuller. Although Georgia did commit the crime, she thought she was doing Cynthia and her family a favor by being an angel of mercy and alleviating a dying Tom’s pain. With that being said, will Georgia actually be convicted of a crime and sent to prison? On that note, will the other lethal crime from her past play a role in this trial?

And how will this homicide case impact Georgia’s new marriage? Again, before the arrest, she was made the first lady of Wellsbury, Mass., so she and Paul likely have one major hiccup ahead of them as newlyweds… a public one at that.

Oh, and elsewhere, I’m selfishly hoping that Ginny and Marcus (Felix Mallard) find their way back together. While I don’t love them as a couple nearly as much as my new favorite fictional duo on Netflix — Forever’s Keisha (Lovie Simone) and Justin (Michael Cooper Jr.) — Ginny and Marcus’ romance was still sweet to watch. So I’ll be looking to see if Ginny and Marcus can find their way back to each other in the midst of all this chaos.

Once more, Ginny & Georgia season 3 is now available on Netflix. For those interested in watching, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. By the way, check out the trailer for the brand-new episodes below.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors