Ginny & Georgia season 2: release date and everything we know about the drama

When Ginny & Georgia first debuted, the series instantly found a fanbase among Netflix subscribers. There were those that were drawn to Ginny’s (Antonia Gentry) youthful curiosity and sense of maturity as a defacto second parent for her little brother. Others found themselves hypnotized by Georgia’s (Brianne Howey) portrayal as a Southern Belle, even if that’s not quite who she really is. Then there was a group that kept watching hoping that Joe (Raymond Ablack) one day gets the attention he deserves (honestly, when will Georgia see him for who he is and date him).

Regardless of their reasonings for watching the first season, viewers have been eagerly waiting for season 2, and it’s finally upon us.

Here’s everything we know about Ginny & Georgia season 2.

Ginny & Georgia season 2 premieres on Thursday, January 5, on Netflix.

Ginny & Georgia season 2 cast

Antonia Gentry and Felix Mallard, Ginny & Georgia (Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Leading the Ginny & Georgia season 2 cast are Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey playing Ginny and Georgia respectively. Gentry is a young actress in Hollywood whose previous work includes an episode of Raising Dion and the film Candy Jar. Howey on the other hand has been seen in a number of television shows such as The Passage, Batwoman and Dollface.

It looks like most of the season 1 cast is also returning for the new episodes and includes the following:

Diesel La Torraca (La Brea) as Austin

Nikki Roumel (Holly Hobbie) as young Georgia

Felix Mallard (Locke & Key) as Marcus

Sara Waisglass (Holly Hobbie) as Max

Jennifer Robertson (Schitt’s Creek) as Ellen

Scott Porter (Why Women Kill) as Paul

Raymond Ablack (Love in the Villa) as Joe

Nathan Mitchell (The Boys) as Zion

In terms of cast additions, actor Aaron Ashmore has been tapped to star as Gil, Georgia’s ex-boyfriend and Austin’s father. Ashmore has starred in Locke & Key and Killjoys. Here’s a fun fact, it’s easy to mistake Aaron for his twin brother Shawn Ashmore who stars in The Rookie and famously played Iceman in the X-Men movies.

Ginny & Georgia season 2 plot

Season 1 of the show ended on a bit of a rocky note for both Ginny and Georgia. For Ginny, by the end of the season, she saw her relationship with Hunter (Mason Temple) go up in smoke, she was clearly into Marcus but her own confusion led to her hurting him, her friendship with Max was on rocky ground and she found out her mother’s murderous secret.

For Georgia, although she helped her new fiancé Paul get elected mayor, her love life was still not in the best place after the return of Ginny’s father Zion. Plus, she was in the midst of a financial crisis and she was left to deal with the fact her daughter knows what she’s been hiding. Oh, and we can’t forget, her children have run away.

Heading into Ginny & Georgia season 2, series creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert shared with Netflix site Tudum (opens in new tab) that the new episodes pick up a few weeks after the season 1 finale. So Ginny and Georgia have an explosive confrontation ahead. Additionally, Ginny eventually must try and make amends with Max and Marcus, while Georgia is again faced with her past when Austin’s dad Gil arrives to town.

Ginny & Georgia season 2 trailer

We don’t yet have an official trailer for season 2. However, once one becomes available, we’ll be sure to include it here.

How to watch Ginny & Georgia

Ginny & Georgia is a Netflix original series. For those interested in watching episodes, you’ll need a subscription to Netflix. Currently, the streaming service offers a few different subscription options to choose from.