Netflix finally adds A Good Girl's Guide to Murder for UK fans after a gigantic wait

Netflix has added the hugely popular crime thriller, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, for UK audiences to watch at last, just ahead of the second season arriving.

The teen drama series, which is based on the brilliantly successful mystery novels by Holly Jackson, first aired for UK audiences last summer when it landed on BBC iPlayer. It then made it over to the US in August 2024 when the show was picked up by Netflix, and now the streaming site has added it for UK viewers, too.

The series follows Pip Fitz-Amobi, a teenager who becomes determined to solve the murder of a local schoolgirl, Andie Bell, after growing convinced that the police pinned the case on the wrong person when the crime happened five years ago.

At the time, Andie's boyfriend, Sal Singh, admitted to killing her before going on to take his own life. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart and single-minded Pip isn't so sure, and she’s determined to prove it.

Pip soon finds herself obsessed with the cold case, and working alongside Sal's brother, Ravi, the pair realise that if Sal isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, but how far will the murderer go to keep Pip from the truth?

The deeper Pip digs into the local mystery, the more secrets she unearths and the more danger she finds herself in. Is she willing to risk the lives of her loved ones in order to get to the truth?

Pip and her friends are returning for a second season. (Image credit: BBC/Moonage Pictures/Joss Barratt)

With only six episodes that are just 40 minutes long, this is the sort of box set you can binge in a weekend. The episodes are gripping enough to keep you on the edge of your seat, but not so complicated that your head will be spinning with confusing clues by the end of each one.

We have also recapped every episode of the first season for you on What To Watch and we also have an ending explained (see above), so settle down on the sofa and dive into the world of Pip and her amazing crime-solving skills.

The series was commissioned for a second season earlier this year, and speaking of the news, author Holly Jackson says: “I am beyond thrilled that we can continue Pip’s story and, this time, I’m writing on the show! We owe everything to the dedicated fans!”

Poppy Cogan, the mastermind behind adapting the books for TV adds: “I'm delighted to be back in Little Kilton with Pip and friends for season two, and to have the opportunity to bring another of Holly's gripping stories to the screen.”

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 1 is available on BBC iPlayer and Netflix in the UK and Netflix in the US.