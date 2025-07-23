10 great crime mysteries coming in 2025 to BBC1, ITV1, Netflix and more

Here's 10 must-see crime mysteries set to hit our screens in the second half of 2025...

Blue Lights, BBC1

Prepare for another white-knuckle ride as the acclaimed police procedural, set in Northern Ireland, returns for a six-part third series.

Two years into their jobs as response officers, Grace Ellis (Siân Brooke), Annie Conlon (Katherine Devlin) and Tommy Foster (Nathan Braniff) have found their feet, but with a new global gang ruling the roost in Belfast, danger is closer than ever before… Boiling Point’s Cathy Tyson and Bad Sisters star Michael Smiley join the cast for Blue Lights season 3.

Trigger Point, ITV1

Vicky McClure reprises her role as straight-talking Metropolitan Police bomb-disposal officer — or "expo" — Lana ‘Wash’ Washington in a much-anticipated third run of the hit thriller.

The six-parter sees Lana’s team investigating a bomb threat, but it’s soon clear it’s just the start of a sinister vendetta. A Town Called Malice’s Jason Flemyng guest-stars.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, BBC1

Magpie Murders creator Anthony Horowitz has penned this claustrophobic six-part whodunnit that unfolds after a plane carrying a small group of people crashes in the Mexican jungle.

All the bodies are recovered, but it turns out only one of them died in the crash — the others were murdered afterwards, and flashback sequences reveal what happened. The cast of Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue includes Will & Grace’s Eric McCormack (left) and Amandaland’s Siobhán McSweeney.

Only Murders in the Building, Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney/Patrick Harbron)

After the shocking cliffhanger in the Season 4 finale, intrepid true-crime podcasters Charles-Haden Savage (played by Steve Martin), Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) must now investigate the mysterious death of beloved Arconia doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca).

Bridget Jones star Renée Zellweger and Christoph Waltz (James Bond) are among the fresh signings for the new 10-part run of the New York-set comedy drama.

Shetland, BBC1

(Image credit: BBC/Silverprint Films/Jamie Simpson)

A new complex case with long-held secrets at its heart must be unravelled as we head back to windswept Shetland for a milestone 10th outing of the hit murder-mystery drama.

The six-part story sees tenacious crime-fighting duo DI Alison "Tosh" McIntosh (played by Alison O’Donnell) and DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) travel to the isolated fictional hamlet of Lunniswick to investigate the suspicious death of a retired social worker.

Luckily, in Shetland season 10, the pair can again rely on the help of returning regulars DC Sandy Wilson (Steven Robertson), Sgt Billy McCabe (Lewis Howden) and pathologist Cora McLean (Anne Kidd).

Amandaland’s Samuel Anderson joins the cast as new procurator fiscal Matt Blake, while guest stars include Louise Brealey (Sherlock), Ellie Haddington (Motherland) and Clive Russell (Dept. Q).

Ridley, ITV1

(Image credit: ITV)

Following the first outing of this gritty drama in 2022, Adrian Dunbar returns as retired detective turned police consultant Alex Ridley to unravel four more feature-length cases.

Teaming up again with former protégée DI Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh), charismatic Alex’s new investigations include a jewellery heist and a murder at a rave.

In Flight, C4

(Image credit: Channel 4)

This six-part thriller sees Protection star Katherine Kelly play Jo Conran, a single mum and flight attendant blackmailed into drug smuggling after her son is imprisoned in Bulgaria for a murder he swears he didn’t commit.

The cast also includes Stuart Martin (Miss Scarlet & The Duke) and Ashley Thomas (The Ipcress File).

Black Rabbit, Netflix

Jason Bateman and Jude Law take centre stage in an eight-episode crime thriller.

Jude plays Jake Friedkin, the owner of New York’s hottest restaurant, who allows his troubled brother Vince (Jason) back into his life. However, Vince brings with him a whirlwind of debts and danger that test their brotherly bond to the limit.

Hotel Costiera, Prime Video

Set on the stunning Amalfi Coast, this glossy six-parter sees Grey's Anatomy favourite Jesse Williams headline as Daniel De Luca, a former Marine who returns to Italy to work as a "fixer" at a luxury hotel in Positano.

Smoothing out the wealthy guests' problems, Daniel soon needs to call upon skills he learnt in his old job when the hotel owner’s daughter is kidnapped.

Task, Sky

From the pen of Brad Ingelsby, the creator of Kate Winslet's acclaimed 2021 crime drama Mare of Easttown, is a seven-part thriller, also set in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

American film favourite Mark Ruffalo plays FBI agent Tom, who is intent on stopping a string of violent robberies led by unassuming family man Robbie (Tom Pelphrey).