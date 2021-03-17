Best Channel 5 dramas — all the must-see TV shows to watch on My5

All Creatures Great and Small is just one of the best Channel 5 dramas.

Looking for the best Channel 5 dramas? All Creatures Great and Small, Pillars of the Earth and The Drowning are all available to watch on demand, with most episodes available until 2022! So you've got plenty of time to catch up on all that My5 has to offer.

We've put together a list of the best Channel 5 dramas to stream right now, including the number of seasons and episodes, synopsis and the average episode length. We also have guides on best BBC dramas, best ITV Dramas and best Channel 4 dramas if you need even more recommendations!

What are the best Channel 5 dramas on My5?

All Creatures Great and Small

All Creatures Great and Small is based on the best-selling books by real life Yorkshire vet, Alf Wright, who wrote under the pen-name James Herriot. Actor Nicholas Ralph takes on the role of country vet James, stepping into the shoes of Christopher Timothy, who fans of the original series will remember played the legendary vet the first time around. The storyline follows newly-qualified vet James as he leaves his home in Glasgow during 1937 to start working for head vet Siegfried in the fictional Yorkshire village of Darrowby. He soon finds himself working as part of a trio of vets alongside Siegfried and his younger brother, Tristan.

This Channel 5 original also stars Rachel Shenton, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Diana Rigg, Matthew Lewis, and Callum Woodhouse.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Average episode length: 60 minutes

What the critics say: Caroline Framke of Variety says: "Fans of the original can take heart in knowing that this decade’s All Creatures Great and Small doesn’t aim to reinvent its source material; in fact, the show is a downright love letter to it."

The Drowning is the latest ominous Channel 5 thriller. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The Drowning

In Channel 5 thriller, The Drowning, Jill Halfpenny plays Jodie, a woman whose life is shattered following the disappearance of her beloved four-year-old son, Daniel. However, ten years later, the grieving mother thinks she's finally found her missing child, and embarks on a journey to discover the truth about him. But has she really just found the son she has been missing for so long?

Joining Halfpenny is Jonas Armstrong, Cody Molko, Rupert Penry-Jones, Deborah Findlay and Jade Anouka.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 4

Average episode length: 60 minutes

What the critics say: Praising Halfpenny's performance, The Independent's Ed Cumming wrote: "Even if she’s right about Daniel, there’s something appealingly unhinged about the performance, as she makes stranger and stranger decisions in her pursuit of the truth."

Pillars of The Earth

A must-watch for fantasy fans, Pillars of the Earth sees King Henry’s sole heir drowning under suspicious circumstances. His nephew Stephen takes the throne, triggering a power struggle which tears lives and families apart.

This series stars Ian McShane, Matthew Macfadyen, Eddie Redmayne, Hayley Atwell, Sarah Parish and Natalia Wörner.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Average episode length: 60 minutes

What the critics say: Barry Garron of The Hollywood Reporter said: "Those willing to pay close attention to the long list of characters will be rewarded with a diverting story and several winning performances."

Ian McShane stars in Pillars of the Earth. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The Arrangement

The Arrangement sees young actress Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) auditioning for a big-time role opposite movie star Kyle West (Josh Henderson). But she ends up getting a lot more than she bargained for after receiving an unusual contract that will change her life forever.

Joining Christine Evangelista and Josh Henderson in the cast is Lexa Doig, Carra Patterson, Michael Vartan, Kyle Toy, and Autumn Reeser.

Number of seasons: 2

Episodes: 20

Average episode length: 60 minutes

What the critics say: Bethonie Butler of The Washington Post says: "Evangelista plays Megan as effortlessly cool — confident, with just a hint of vulnerability — and she's the main reason that the new E! scripted series is a delight to watch."

Crossing Lines

In this action crime thriller we follow Carl Hickman (William Fichtner), a former New York police officer, who joins a special crime unit after he injures himself on duty and becomes addicted to morphine. The team investigates crimes which crossover European borders, so there's lots of different locations in this series!

Number of seasons: 3

Episodes: 34

Average episode length: 43 minutes

What the critics say: Andrea Reiher at Zap2it.com says: "The team is a colorful group, plus Fichtner is a wonderful leading man. The show also has a feeling of more of a cable show than a network show."

The Principal

The Principal follows Matt Bashir (Alex Dimitriades), a history teacher and former Deputy at a prestigious girls' school, who gets promoted to the position of Principal of Boxdale Boys High. However, Boxdale is a troubled school with a history of conflict and despite Matt's best efforts to turn it around, it's not long before a student is found dead on school grounds.

Other stars include Aden Young, Mirrah Foulkes, Salvatore Coco, Andrea Demetriades and Rahel Romahn.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 4

Average episode length: 50 minutes

What the critics say: Virginia DeBolt from Old Ain't Dead wrote: "The acting was outstanding, from students and adults alike. Rahel Romahn, who played the student Tarek Ahmad, deserves special mention."

Bad Mothers

This Australian drama sees a group of misfit women joining forces to help each other juggle the challenges of work, romance, parenthood... and solving a murder. In the first episode Sarah’s life comes crashing down when her husband has an affair with her best friend, and she unites with fellow 'bad mothers'.

This series stars Tess Haubrich, Mandy McElhinney, Jessica Tovey, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Don Hany.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Average episode length: 60 minutes

What the critics say: Joel Keller from Decider says: "The sharp dialogue and excellent cast make the show a fun watch."