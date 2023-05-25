The Hunted: release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

The Hunted is a Channel 5 thriller that sees Kara Tointon playing Rachel, a cash-strapped single mother who works all hours as a cleaner to give her son Liam a better life. She’s thrilled when she lands a well-paid job for a wealthy client called Elliot, but when Elliot’s behaviour becomes increasingly controlling, Rachel digs into his past and discovers some dark and disturbing truths. Downton Abbey star Allen Leech plays the secretive businessman Elliot while Cold Feet’s John Thomson is Rachel’s boss, Geoff.

So here’s everything you need to know about The Hunted on Channel 5 which poses the question how far would you go to repair your past?

The Hunted is a four-part thriller launching on Channel 5 in the UK later in 2023. We'll update with an air date soon and if we hear how American viewers can watch the show, we’ll let you know on here too. All3Media International handles global distribution.

The Hunted plot

The Hunted follows Kara Tointon's character Rachel, a young, single mother who is constantly on the poverty line. She works as a cleaner and one day her boss is approached by a businesswoman acting on behalf of a rich client called Elliot. He’s a regular guest at the hotel where Rachel works and asks if Rachel can clean exclusively for him. Rachel jumps at the chance, with the opportunity to work better hours and earn more cash proving too hard to resist. Gradually though, Elliot’s behaviour towards Rachel and Liam raises red flags and Rachel starts to dig into his past, learning how Elliot’s childhood is the key to his obsession with her and her son.

The Hunted cast — Kara Tointon as Rachel

In The Hunted, Kara Tointon plays skint single mum Rachel. She found fame as Dawn Swann in EastEnders and then went on to star in Mr Selfridge, The Halycon, Father Brown and Henry IX. She has also starred in Lewis, Dream Team, The Football Factory and Harry and Cosh.

Kara Tointon is playing Rachel in The Hunted. (Image credit: Getty)

Allen Leech as Elliot

Allen Leech takes on the role of mysterious businessman Elliot in The Hunted. He is famous worldwide for playing one-time family chauffeur Tom Branson in Downton Abbey as well as Paul Prenter in the movie Bohemian Rhapsody. He’s starred in Cowboys & Angels, As Luck Would Have It, The Good Doctor, The Imitation Game, Black Mirror, Rome and Legend.

Allen Leech plays Elliot in The Hunted. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in The Hunted?

Charlie Hodson-Prior (Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical) is Rachel’s son Liam. Sara Powell (The Killing Kind, Murder in Provence, Doctor Who) plays Simone, Elliot’s associate and Taj Atwal (Trying, Line of Duty, Hullraisers) is Jasmine, Rachel’s best friend and colleague. John Thomson (Cold Feet, Coronation Street) is Rachel’s boss, Geoff.

The Hunted star Charlie Hodson-Prior at the Matilda premiere. (Image credit: Getty)

Is there a trailer for The Hunted?

No trailer for The Hunted has been released by Channel 5 just yet, but when it arrives look out for it on here.

Behind the scenes, filming locations and more on The Hunted

The Hunted began filming in May 2023 on location in Ireland. The drama is from Story Films, in association with All3Media International. Executive Producers are Sam Tipper-Hale and David Nath for Story Films and David Collins for Samson Films. John Wallace (Redemption) produces with Megan K. Fox (EastEnders) directing the series. Cameron McAllister (Coronation Street, Emmerdale) has written episodes 1 and 3 while Neesah Muthy (Coronation Street, Holby City) wrote episodes 2 and 4.

Sam Tipper-Hale, Executive Producer, Story Films says: “Cameron and Nessah have written a gripping thriller which questions whether the scars of our past have to determine our future.”