Grantchester season 11: cast, plot and everything we know

Grantchester season 11 is on the way, but sadly, the makers have confirmed that it's the last ever series.

Robson Green returns as Geordie with Rishi Nair as Alphy for the final season.

Daisy Coulam, writer, series creator, and executive producer, said: "At its heart, Grantchester is a show about the power of friendship and love. We’ve been so lucky over the last 11 series to experience that on and off screen.

"For over a decade now — cast and crew (many who’ve been there since the beginning) have met each Summer to film. And it’s been an absolute joy. Thank you to James Runcie for entrusting us with his characters. Thank you to the lovely people of real Grantchester. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of the show in any way — big or small. I’ll miss you terribly."

But we do have one more series to enjoy! Here's everything we know...

Oddly for a British series, it's likely to air in the US first on PBS on Masterpiece, most probably in the summer of 2026. Filming is about to start in the UK, so that seems a likely timeframe.

It will then air on ITV1 and ITVX. UK fans haven't even had Grantchester season 10 yet!

Grantchester season 11 plot

The makers tease: "It's the heady Summer of ’63, and Alphy is learning more about his past. He comes to realize that there is a whole other life he could have led, making him question who he is and what he believes in. He’s also continuing to get to know Meg, the Bishop’s daughter…

"Geordie, for once, is positively brimming with bonhomie! He’s learned to weather the storms of life and is enjoying a time of relative peace. Cathy’s happy now that CeCe’s Fashion Boutique is a success, and the kids are old enough to look after themselves! But then, out of the blue, the Chief Superintendent comes to Geordie with a beguiling offer. It could be a chance for Geordie to finally be in charge, but it could also mean an end of his crime solving days. And his crime solving partnership with Alphy…

"During a quiet period at the halfway house, Leonard finds himself with time on his hands, and a chance to take stock of his own life and whether he’s doing enough with it. When one of Daniel’s neighbours becomes ill, Leonard is drawn into helping care for the neighbour’s son Raymond – and discovers a paternal side to himself he never knew he had.

"In Series 11 everyone will question the paths they are on, and some huge decisions will be made. This season will look at family, forgiveness, identity, and faith – big changes are coming to Grantchester… ".

Grantchester season 11 cast

Robson Green is back as Geordie with Rishi Nair as Alphy. Plus Al Weaver returns as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

Behind the scenes

The final series will be executive produced for Kudos (part of Banijay UK) by Emma Kingsman-Lloyd (SAS Rogue Heroes, Deadwater Fell), writer and series creator Daisy Coulam (Deadwater Fell, Humans) Robson Green and Rishi Nair. The Executive Producers for MASTERPIECE are Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton at GBH Boston.