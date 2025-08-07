Father Brown series 13 finishes filming as star Mark Williams reveals fab locations — and Mrs McCarthy is back!

Father Brown star Mark Williams has spoken enthusiastically about all the wonderful filming locations he’s been to for series 13, which has just finished filming. And it's been revealed Father Brown legend Sorcha Cusack will be making a special return as Mrs McCarthy for the first episode!

Mark, who’s played the crime-busting clergyman based on the classic character created by GK Chesteron for over a decade, said they’ve been to some trully amazing places to create Father Brown season 13, which will likely air at the beginning of next year.

Mrs McCarthy (Sorcha Cusack) will turn up in the opening episode

Mark says: "My Dad was a surveyor and taught me how to look at buildings, not just their architecture but how they were used, and why they were where they are. So one of the constant pleasures of filming Father Brown for me is the places we film in, and I always have the relevant Pevsner’s ‘Buildings of England’ book to hand.

"This year, our 13th, has been a great year for interesting locations. We have filmed in The Chateaux Impney a French fantasy in Droitwich, the little theatre in Chipping Norton (an ex Salvation Army Citadel), the wonderful 18th Century octagonal Crown Courts in Warwick and an atmospheric ex-Nunnery in Great Malvern with a glorious chapel by Ninian Comper.

"Also, The Fleece Inn in Bretforton which is a English pub time capsule, the spectacular Baroque church at Great Witley, and to top it off a selection of lovely stone Cotswold houses and churches. What a fabulous itinerary. And we filmed an episode at the seaside! Lucky lad, as my Dad would have said."

Hercule Flambeau returns in the new series (Image credit: BBC)

The new series sees Tom Chambers return as Inspector Sullivan, Claudie Blakley as the new Mrs Isabel Sullivan, Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda and John Burton as Sergeant Goodfellow. Also back are Nancy Carroll as Lady Felicia, John Light as Hercule Flambeau, Lex Shrapnel as Father Lazarus, Roger May as Canon Fox and Kieran Hodgson as Father Lindsey.

Teasing the plot, the BBC says: "The new Mr and Mrs Sullivan settle into married life and a new home, with Isabel thrilled to be welcomed into the Policeman’s Wives Society. Meanwhile, Brenda goes on a journey of self-empowerment as she covers the role of Parish Secretary and learns to drive with the help of Sergeant Goodfellow. Father Brown is tasked by Flambeau to visit Father Lazarus in prison, resulting in a deadly game of cat and mouse which ruffles the feathers of Canon Fox. With his consecration now looming, Bishop-Elect Fox plans to enact his revenge upon Father Brown, leaving Kembleford changed forever.

Mrs Devine (Claudie Blakley) and Chief Inspector Sullivan (Tom Chambers) begin married life in the new series (Image credit: BBC)

Guest stars

Among the guest stars this season are Maureen Lipman, Phil Daniels, Julia Sawalha, George Rainsford, Debra Stephenson, and Davood Ghadami.

Amazingly Father Brown has now been on air since 2013! It's one of the BBC's best dramas and well worth a watch if you've never seen it. Father Brown will be available on BritBox in the US.