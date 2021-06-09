Mark Williams — things you didn’t know about the 'Harry Potter' star

Mark Williams is known for playing the titular role in the TV adaptation of Father Brown and as Arthur Weasley in Harry Potter, as well as presenting factual programmes such as Mark Williams' Big Bangs and Industrial Revelations. He's also worked with big names in the industry such as Glenn Close and Hugh Laurie in 101 Dalmations and Michelle Pfeiffer in Stardust.

But there's a lot you might not know about the actor. From his jobs before the big screen, to his hobbies and interests, there's lots to learn about him. Here's 7 things to know about Mark Williams...

1. Mark Williams made his film debut alongside Hugh Grant

Mark took part in the Oxford University Film Foundation production Privileged in 1982, where he starred alongside Hugh Grant and Imogen Stubbs. The film is about a group of Oxford student partygoers, and has mystery elements to it. Mark played the role of Wilf in the film.

2. He has done voiceover work

In addition to acting, Mark has provided voiceover work for a number of projects. These include Power Rangers Operation Overdrive, BBC series Merlin and Aardman's Early Man. His voice has also been used for Harry Potter games, where he's provided the voice for his character Arthur Weasley.

3. Mark isn’t religious

Despite playing Father Brown on TV, Mark doesn’t consider himself to be a religious man. In an interview with MuggleNet, he revealed: “I was brought up in the Church of England, so that’s part of my culture. But I don’t practice my religion. Father Brown believes in redemption, and he believes that we’re all God’s children, and he’s a man of faith, so I respect him.”

Mark Williams has played Father Brown since 2013. (Image credit: BBC)

4. He had several jobs before becoming an actor full time

Mark is known for his TV and film roles, but it took a while for him to break into the industry full time. He told MuggleNet: “I've worked as a painter, and at a stud farm with bulls. I've worked in a psychogeriatric ward in a mental hospital. You may do [an acting] job, but it’s only for two weeks. So I was in my 30s before I got a regular job. For some reason, I stuck it out. It was blind faith and ignorance.”

5. He is a massive history buff and won a prize at age 13

One of Mark’s biggest passions is history, and he won a prize when he was younger due to his keen interest in the field. He told Reader’s Digest: “My love of the subject, and of learning in general, has never dimmed. And a dozen years ago I got to make three documentaries on industrial history for the BBC, Mark Williams on the Rails, Industrial Revelations and More Industrial Revelations.”

6. Mark prefers reading to watching TV

Despite his career, Mark has admitted he prefers reading a book or a journal over settling down in front of the telly. In an interview with The Guardian, he explained: “I read a lot — it's a massive part of my life. I am a terrible television watcher, meaning that I don't really watch telly at all. I have subscribed to the London Review of Books for years. It is the kind of journal all other printed material should aspire to.”

7. But he does love animation!

Despite not watching a lot of TV, Mark revealed he spent a lot of time watching cartoons with his daughter and has a fondness for animated stories. He told The Guardian: "I love animation, the energy and precision of it. Take Roadrunner, the timing is exquisite; actors could learn a lot from that and from its expression and humour."

Mark Williams' Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actor.

How old is he?

Mark Williams is 61 years old. He was born on 22nd August 1959.

Is he married?

Yes, Mark is married to Diane Williams.

Does he have children?

Mark has one child, a daughter.

Where was he born?

He was born in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, England.

How tall is he?

He is 6 ft 7 inches tall.

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.