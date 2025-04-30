Disney Plus UK adds Oscar-nominated biopic that's been hard to stream until now

British film fans are used to having to wait for months to see awards movies in cinemas compared to people in the US, and that's equally true for streaming... but a film which received many Oscar and BAFTA nods is finally available to stream in the UK.

On Wednesday, April 30, Disney Plus UK added to its library A Complete Unknown, which was a hot name in the Oscar race a few months ago. The film showed in cinemas in January (a month after it hit US theaters) but now you can watch it for £4.99 via a Disney Plus subscription.

(Live in the US? A Complete Unknown is available to watch on Hulu, where it's been streaming for over a month now).

A Complete Unknown is a biopic about legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, from the roots of his career until his divisive jump from acoustic instruments to electric ones.

The internet's boyfriend Timothée Chalamet plays the lead role in the movie with Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook and Monica Barbaro also performing. It was directed by James Mangold who's already won an Oscar for a musical biopic in the form of Walk the Line and also helmed Ford v Ferrari, Logal, 3:10 to Yuma, Girl, Interrupted and the latest Indiana Jones movie.

A Complete Unknown was nominated for eight Oscars in all: Best Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Sound and Costume Design. It was also nominated for loads of other awards from the BAFTAs, SAG, Golden Globes and plenty more.

Before now, if you wanted to watch A Complete Unknown out of cinemas, you had to buy it digitally — it wasn't made available to rent on platforms like Sky Cinema and Apple TV, just buy outright at £20. For most people, that cost would be hard to swallow, so I imagine most people opted to wait for it to jump to streaming... which it now is.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Disney Plus starts at just £4.99, though that's for the ad-supported tier (and as someone who uses this plan, trust me, there are a lot of ad breaks!). An ad-free subscription costs £7.99 per month or £79.99 per year and we've got a guide talking you through Disney Plus deals here.

If you're planning to settle in for a movie night now that A Complete Unknown is streaming, be warned: it's a really long movie at 2 hours and 20 minutes. You can comfortably break it up into two or three chunks if you don't think you can sit still for that long.