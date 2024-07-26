A Complete Unknown: trailer, cast and everything we know about the Bob Dylan biopic

The latest music icon to get the biopic treatment is none other than Bob Dylan, who is the focus of the 2024 new movie A Complete Unknown. Strapping on the guitar and filling the big shoes of Dylan is one of Hollywood's most prolific young talents, Timothée Chalamet, which only adds to the potential excitement for this one.

This is not the first time that Dylan's career has been depicted on screen. Director Todd Haynes gave a unique look into the life and work of Dylan with his 2007 movie I'm Not There, which saw many actors play a version of Dylan, including Cate Blanchett. A Complete Unknown looks to be more of a traditional biopic, from a director who knows a thing or two about making good ones.

Find out more about A Complete Unknown's release, who else stars in it and get a look at the first footage from the movie all in one place right here.

An official release date for A Complete Unknown has not been set, but Searchlight Pictures has indicated that the movie will come out in December 2024. It's unclear if that'll just be a limited release to make sure the movie qualifies for this year's Oscars or if it will be released everywhere before the end of the year.

We'll update this post as A Complete Unknown's release plans become more clear.

A Complete Unknown cast

Timothée Chalamet continues his climb up Hollywood's A-list, as the young actor is set to play Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Chalamet showed he had some singing chops having starred in Wonka in 2023, but he also appears to do a very good job of mimicking Dylan's signature voice in the first trailer for the movie (check it out below). In an already big year for Chalamet (having starred in Dune: Part Two), could he snag his second Oscar nomination (the first came for Call Me By Your Name)?

Chalamet is not alone in the movie, as Elle Fanning (The Great, The Girl from Plainville) co-stars as Slyvie Russo, Edward Norton (Glass Onion, Fight Club) plays Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick, FUBAR) portrays Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook (The Bikeriders, Justified: City Primeval) stars as Johnny Cash, Dan Fogler (Eric, The Offer) plays Albert Grossman, Norbet Leo Butz (The Exorcist: Believer, Justified: City Primeval) portrays Alan Lomax and Scoot McNairy (Speak No Evil, Argo) stars as Woody Guthrie.

Image 1 of 5 Timothee Chalamet in A Complete Unknown (Image credit: Macall Polay/Searchlight Pictures) Elle Fanning and Timothee Chalamet in A Complete Unknown (Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures) Edward Norton in A Complete Unknown (Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures) Timothee Chalamet and Monica Barbaro in A Complete Unknown (Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures) Timothee Chalamet in A Complete Unknown (Image credit: James Mangold/Searchlight Pictures)

A Complete Unknown plot

James Mangold and Jay Cocks wrote the screenplay for A Complete Unknown, here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan's meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts — his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation — culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.”

A Complete Unknown trailer

Watch the official teaser trailer for A Complete Unknown right here:

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN | Official Teaser | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube

James Mangold movies

James Mangold and Timothee Chalamet behind the scenes of A Complete Unknown (Image credit: Macall Polay/Searchlight Pictures)

A Hollywood veteran of 30 years, James Mangold is directing A Complete Unknown (in addition to co-writing the screenplay). He has experience with the music biopic genre, having directed 2005's Walk the Line about Johnny Cash, but he has a number of other well-known credits to his name. Take a look at his feature-directing resume right here: