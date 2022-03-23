The Girl from Plainville: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the true-crime series

Ripped from the news headlines comes The Girl from Plainville, a drama series about Michelle Carter’s groundbreaking court case surrounding the suicidal death of her then-boyfriend, Conrad Roy III.

In a casting win for the series creators Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, Elle Fanning will be starring as Carter. The Maleficent actress bears quite a resemblance to the convicted felon, which ought to make The Girl from Plainville all the more intriguing when the series debuts this March.

Here’s everything we know about The Girl from Plainville.

The Girl from Plainville premieres with the first three episodes on Tuesday, March 29, on Hulu. The remainder of the five episodes air every subsequent Monday, with the finale debuting on May 3.

What is The Girl from Plainville plot?

Hulu describes The Girl from Plainville plot as the following:

"The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented 'texting-suicide' case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter."

To add more context to this, viewers should make note of the fact that the events of this story occur roughly between 2012 and 2017. The time frame of when Carter met Roy up until her criminal trial. Additionally, Carter has since served her time following the conviction.

The Girl from Plainville cast

Elle Fanning and Chloë Sevigny in The Girl from Plainville (Image credit: Steve Diet/Hulu)

Once again, The Girl from Plainville stars Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter. Viewers will recognize Fanning from a number of different projects including The Great, Super 8 and of course the Maleficient films. This role was another occasion the actress got to work with series creator Liz Hannah (The Post, Longshot), as the two formerly worked together on the movie All the Bright Places.

Joining Fanning on-screen is Golden Globe-winning actress Chloë Sevigny playing Lynn Roy, the mother of the deceased victim in the story. Sevigny’s known for her roles such as Boys Don’t Cry, American Horror Story and Bloodline.

Rounding out the main cast of The Girl from Plainville are:

Colton Ryan (Conrad “Coco” Roy III)

Cara Buono (Gail Carter)

Kai Lennox (David Carter)

Norbert Leo Butz (Conrad “Co” Roy II)

The Girl from Plainville trailer

The trailer for The Girl from Plainville builds quite the anticipation for the series. While viewers won’t have questions about the what or the who with this true-crime drama, they will certainly be intrigued by the motives behind Michelle Carter’s actions.

How to watch The Girl from Plainville

The Girl from Plainville is a Hulu Original series that will air exclusively on the platform in the US starting March 29. Those interested in watching the show will need to have a subscription to the streaming service. Hulu currently offers an ad-supported subscription for $6.99/month and an ad-free subscription for $12.99/month.

To date, there haven’t been any announcements as to when The Girl from Plainville will make its debut in the UK. However, given it’s a Hulu Original, there is great anticipation the series will be available on Disney Plus soon.