A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2: cast, plot and everything we know

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 is on the way, following the huge success of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 1 in 2024.

The second series, which like the first will once again be based on Holly Jackson's bestselling books, reunites us with unlikely super-sleuth Pip Fitz-Amobi, who in the first series became determined to solve the murder of a local schoolgirl Andie Belle after growing convinced that the police had pinned the case on the wrong person. But while Pip might have found the real killer, it seems her crime-fighting days are only just beginning.

Speaking of the show being recommissioned, author Holly Jackson says: “I am beyond thrilled that we can continue Pip’s story and, this time, I’m writing on the show! We owe everything to the dedicated fans!”

Poppy Cogan, the mastermind behind adapting the books for TV adds: “I'm delighted to be back in Little Kilton with Pip and friends for season two, and to have the opportunity to bring another of Holly's gripping stories to the screen.”

Here is everything we know about A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2...

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 is being filmed in the UK in 2025 so we still have a bit of a wait on our hands. However, as soon as anything is announced we will add it to this guide.

We also know that the new series will have six episodes, the same as season 1, and will air on BBCThree and iPlayer in the UK and Netflix in the US.

While you wait for season 2, you can stream all of season 1 on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Outside of the UK and Ireland, the show is on Netflix. In Germany, it is available exclusively on ZDFneo. In Australia it is available exclusively on Stan, and in New Zealand on Warner Brothers Discovery’s ThreeNow.

Zain Iqbal is back as Ravi Singh. (Image credit: BBC/Moonage Pictures/Joss Barratt)

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 cast

Wednesday star Emma Myers is back in the lead role of Pip Fitz-Amobi. Fans of the hit Netflix series will know her as Wednesday Addams' colorful roommate, Enid Sinclair.

Meanwhile, Zain Iqbal is back as Ravi Singh, who assists Pip in investigating the Andie Bell case in season 1, helping to prove his brother had been wrongly accused of murder.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 1 also featured Asha Banks as Cara, Yali Topol Margalith as Lauren, Jude Collie as Connor, and Raiko Gohara as Zach as Pip's friends but it is yet to be announced whether they are all returning for the new series.

Season 1 saw Anna Maxwell Martin and Gary Beadle play Pip's parents and it is hoped they will be returning for the new series. As soon as more casting information is released we will add it to this guide.

Pip and her friends are back! (Image credit: BBC)

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 plot

As Pip’s community was reeling from the unsettling truths she exposed in season 1, she was also left facing some big life questions of her own. And what about her budding romance with fellow investigator, Sal’s brother, Ravi? Season 2 will have everything covered.

The official synopsis says: "After solving the Andie Bell case Pip‘s world has been transformed by her actions, and not always for the better. As the second series arrives Pip is determined to fix the fallout of her actions - and stay away from any more investigations, but as always there is trouble just around the corner.

"As Max Hastings’ trial approaches, key witness Jamie Reynolds suddenly disappears and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him. This new mystery will take Pip to unexpected places as she struggles with the idea of justice, straying even further from the 'good girl' she once was."

Pip is back for more crime fighting! (Image credit: BBC)

What happened at the end of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 1?

WARNING - spoilers for the first season below!

At the end of season 1 Pip unearthed the shocking truth that it was Andie's sister, Becca who killed her and dumped her body in a well. She confronted Becca and got her to take her to where Andie's body was, unaware that Becca had drugged her and was going to dump her in the same place. However, Ravi and Cara turn up with the police and save her while Becca is caught.

We also found out that Max Hastings was the one who assaulted Becca and that Cara's dad, Elliot, the local teacher, killed Sal and framed him for Andie's murder, while also kidnapping Isla and holding her hostage in his loft and having a relationship with Andie, who was his student.

For a full breakdown of what happened in the final epsiode, you can read our A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 1 ending explained.

Elliot turned out to be a killer in season 1. (Image credit: BBC)

Behind the scenes and more on A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is produced by Moonage Pictures (The Gentlemen, The Famous Five, Bodies) for BBC iPlayer and BBC Three in co-production with Netflix and ZDFneo.

Based on Holly Jackson's bestselling A Good Girl's Guide to Murder books, series one was adapted for the screen by Poppy Cogan. Series two will be adapted and written by Holly Jackson and Poppy Cogan.