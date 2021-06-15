'Wednesday'on Netflix — all you need to know about the Addams Family spin-off

She’s creepy and she’s kooky, mysterious and spooky and now Wednesday Addams is back for her own show on Netflix. Wednesday is directed by Tim Burton and starring YOU actress Jenna Ortega, so the eight-part comedy series will show the iconic character from The Addams family in a whole new light.

Wednesday on Netflix delves into the titular figure’s days as a student at the Nevermore Academy. Here she has to navigate new, and very tangled, relationships, master her emerging psychic ability and thwart a monstrous killing spree that’s terrorized the local school. And if that weren’t enough to contend with, Wednesday must also solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday on Netflix…

There’s no release date for the eight-part series yet. As the role of Wednesday is the first to be cast, the series is not yet in production

Is there a trailer?

Sadly there’s no Wednesday trailer to watch as production is yet to start, but we can’t wait to see if Wednesday will wear anything other than her customary black

Wednesday on Netflix — all about Jenny Ortega

Netflix has already shared a picture of excited Jenna Ortega posing with the script on social media. On Instagram Jenna wrote: "New Chapter. I hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice."

Jenna is best known for her role as Ellie Alves in the second series of Netflix psychological thriller YOU. Ellie was a tech-savvy teen in the series, which starred Penn Badgley as obsessive serial killer and bookstore clerk Joe Goldberg.

Jenna had played a young Jane in the cult show Jane The Virgin and took a leading role in the 2015 series Richie Rich, starring as Richie’s gold-digging best friend Darcy. She went on to play Harley Diaz in Stuck In The Middle and was in the horror movie The Babysitter: Killer Queen as well as Yes Day which was released in March. She’s also voiced Brooklyn in the animation Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and won critical acclaim for her performance in high school drama The Fallout earlier this year.

Jenny Ortega with Penn Badgley in Netflix thriller YOU. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring?

While Jenna Ortega’s name was first out of the hat, Netflix have yet to announce the rest of the Wednesday cast. We look forward to seeing who will play Morticia and Gomez, and will update with news when we get it.

Wednesday on Netflix — the location

Netflix has announced that in Wednesday the Nevermore Academy, a very unique boarding school, is set in deepest New England.

Wednesday on Netflix — the director Tim Burton

Although director Tim Burton is a household name when it comes to movies, this is his first directorial foray into television. However, he’s more than used to dealing with dark material having directed Batman (1989) Edward Scissorhands (1990), The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), Corpse Bride (2005) and Alice Through the Looking Glass in 2016. He’s also behind Sleepy Hollow and Charlie and The Chocolate Factory with Johnny Depp, Beetlejuice and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

More about The Adamms Family TV show and other telly adaptations

Starting life as a cartoon strip, drawn by illustrator Charles Addams, the family was first brought to life on screen in a regular sitcom The Addams Family that ran from 1964 until 1966. This starred Lisa Loring as Wednesday alongside Carolyn Jones, John Astin and Jackie Coogan. Following on from the 1960s show, two animated series featuring the quirky family aired in 1973 and 1992. The live-action series The New Addams Family ran from 1998 to 2001, starring Glenn Taranto and Ellie Harvie. 2019 saw another animation The Addams Family, with Charlize Theron and Snoop Dogg lending their voices. There was also a Broadway and West End musical of the show in 2010.

The Addams Family TV series (with Wednesday, front left) was huge in the 1960s. (Image credit: Alamy)

Those who’ve played Wednesday before...

Lisa Loring first brought Wednesday to life as a six-year-old in the original 1960s series. Cindy Henderson played her in the 1970s adaptation while Christina Ricci made the death-obsessed character a phenomenon in the 1991 movie. Chloe Grace Moretz lent her voice to Wednesday in the 2019 animated film.

Lisa Loring as the first Wednesday. (Image credit: Alamy)

Christina Ricci as Wednesday in The Addams Family movie. (Image credit: Alamy)

The Addams Family movies

The spooky crew made it to the big screen in 1991 with The Addams Family movie, starring Anjelica Huston as Morticia, Raul Julia as her besotted husband Gomez and Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester. The sequel Addams Family Values was released two years later.