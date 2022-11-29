Can Jenna Ortega play the cello? Everything you need to know about the Wednesday star

Jenna Ortega is seen playing the cello in Wednesday, but did she actually learn how to play to prepare for the role?

Netflix's latest series has been a huge hit for the streamer, with the Addams Family spin-off focusing on a now teenage Wednesday as she heads to the same boarding school her parents met at.

The leading role in Wednesday is played by Jenna Ortega who recently starred in Ty West's horror X and the 2022 horror sequel Scream, so she's certainly used to starring in things that are darker in nature!

There is a lot to learn about the actress, so read on to find out the answers to some of the biggest questions about Jenna Ortega and some behind-the-scenes facts about Wednesday.

Can Jenna Ortega play the cello?

(Image credit: Netflix)

In episode one of Wednesday, we see the Nevermore newcomer playing the cello on the balcony of her dorm room, and it has been confirmed that it was actually Jenna Ortega playing the instrument.

Speaking to WIRED, Jenna revealed: "I learned to play the cello for Wednesday. I started working on the cello about two months before we started shooting. I probably couldn’t play too well now just because I’ve been away from home so much working and it is something that I want to continue to pursue."

She added: "I love music. I think there’s so much to be found in music and you learn a lot, not only about your own personal taste and how far you’re willing to extend yourself but then also about different cultures and what is celebrated in other places in the world. And I think that that’s a really beautiful thing."

What song did Jenna Ortega play in Wednesday?

Wednesday Addams plays an orchestral cover of The Rolling Stones’ iconic song Paint It Black, which was released in 1966. It's the perfect song choice for Wednesday considering her aversion to anything colorful, but it also has a darker meaning.

The song is about someone who is depressed and has suffered a loss, which is again, appropriate for the protagonist given her interest in all things death and the macabre. It's a very good cover, too!

Who choreographed the Wednesday dance scene?

Another memorable scene from Wednesday was the dance scene, where she reluctantly attended the school's Rave'N Dance, which gave her an opportunity to show off her moves.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Jenna revealed she was responsible for the choreography and said: "I actually felt really insecure about this. I choreographed that myself and I think it’s very obvious that I’m not a dancer or choreographer."

The cast of Wednesday reacts to *that* dance scene — which @jennaortega choreographed herself! pic.twitter.com/ljos7uWMj8November 25, 2022 See more

She went on to credit some of her inspirations in a social media post, writing: "Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80’s. Helped me out on this one."

Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80’s. Helped me out on this one. https://t.co/zlxlv1JUW4November 25, 2022 See more

What else should we know about Jenna Ortega?

Jenna Ortega age

Jenna is 20 years old and was born on 27 September 2002. She is from Coachella Valley in California.

Jenna Ortega height

Jenna Ortega is 5′ 1″ (1.55 m).