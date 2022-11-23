Meet the Wednesday cast: who's who in the new Tim Burton Netflix series

Wednesday is a new imagining of the iconic Addams Family, from director Tim Burton.

Wednesday is a new eight-part series on Netflix which sees iconic director Tim Burton at the helm of the latest Addams Family spin-off, focusing on the weird and wonderful daughter of the household.

Many actors have taken on the roles of the Gothic characters, but a new line-up has joined Wednesday to tell the story of a now teenage Wednesday Addams, as she struggles to adjust to a new boarding school called Nevermore.

Speaking to Empire (opens in new tab) about the series, Tim Burton said: "When I read this [script], it just spoke to me about how I felt in school and how you feel about your parents, how you feel as a person. It gave the Addams Family a different kind of reality. It was an interesting combination."

Here's everything you need to know about the Wednesday cast and where you might've seen them before.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. (Image credit: Netflix)

The titular character of Wednesday Addams is perhaps one of the most iconic names in film and TV, known for being obsessed with death and the macabre, thanks to the rather unique family she was born into. The newest version of the character sees her heading to boarding school, where she seriously stands out.

She's played by Jenna Ortega, an actress known for starring in the 2022 Scream film as new character Tara Carpenter, as well as the Netflix TV series You, where she played the role of Ellie Alves.

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams. (Image credit: Netflix)

Spooky matriarch Morticia is Wednesday's mother, and in the series, she is a former high-achieving student of Nevermore and hopes her daughter will follow in her fabulous footsteps.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has starred in many films over the years, with her role as Velma Kelly in the musical Chicago perhaps being her most well-known one. In addition to this, Catherine has starred in The Legend of Zorro and Ocean's Twelve.

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams. (Image credit: Netflix)

Gomez is best defined as being incredibly passionate about his one true love, Morticia, and as a result, he’ll stop at nothing to protect his family. But he might have a connection to Nevermore’s murky past.

The family's patriarch is played by Luis Guzmán, known for his role as José Gonzalo Rodríguez Gacha on the Netflix series Narcos and films such as Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Punch-Drunk Love.

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams. (Image credit: Netflix)

Wednesday’s brother Pugsley is obsessed with violence but has a big heart and idolizes his sister. He's also forced to adjust to Wednesday being at boarding school, with interesting results!

This is one of the first major roles for Isaac Ordonez, who made his feature film debut in A Wrinkle in Time. Outside of this he has acting credits in various short films.

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. (Image credit: Netflix)

The iconic Uncle Fester returns for Netflix's Wednesday. He's played by Fred Armisen, who is starring in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie as Cranky Kong and has appeared in various Saturday Night Live skits.

Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems

Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weens. (Image credit: Netflix)

Charismatic Principal Larissa Weems also happens to be Morticia’s old roommate at Nevermore. But why does she have her beady eye on Wednesday?

Gwendoline Christie is best known for her role as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and has recently starred in Netflix's fantasy series The Sandman as Lucifer Morningstar.

Christina Ricci as Miss Marilyn Thornhill

Christina Ricci as Mrs Thornhill. (Image credit: Netflix)

An expert in botany and Wednesday’s ‘dorm mom’, Miss Thornhill is also Nevermore’s first and only teacher without any supernatural powers, making her a bit of an outsider.

Christina Ricci actually played the role of Wednesday Addams in the 1991 version of The Addams Family as well as its sequel Addams Family Values. She has also starred in popular films like Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Sleepy Hollow and Casper.

Wednesday is now available to stream on Netflix.