Adventure docuseries The Wild Ones premieres on Apple TV+ this weekend

Get up close and personal with some of the world's most endangered species in the new Apple TV+ adventure series The Wild Ones, which premiered on the streaming service on Friday, July 11.

The six-part series lets viewers explore hidden corners of the Earth with a trio of elite wildlife experts-slash-filmmakers—ex-Royal Marine Commando Aldo Kane, camera-trap expert Declan Burley and wildlife cinematographer Vianet Djenguet— as they embark on a high-stakes mission to race, record and protect six of the most endangered species from extinction, using crafty camerawork and classic survival skills. The nature pros traverse six countries—including Malaysia, Mongolia, Armenia, Indonesia, Canada and Gabon—to track leopards, rhinos, gorillas and more.

Episode one takes you through remote Malaysian rainforests as "Declan, Vianet and Aldo look for the world’s rarest tigers in hopes of defending them from ruthless poacher," per the streamer; another takes you to the dense jungles of Gabon as the filmmakers try to track down a troop of wild silverback gorillas, while another brings you to the island of Java, where "the crew dodges crocodiles to try and find the world’s rarest rhinos in a bid to help them breed again."

"By deploying over 350 custom-built remote cameras, thermal drones, wearable underwater tags and AI-powered imaging technology, the team is breaking new ground in wildlife filmmaking, capturing intimate animal behavior never seen before while supporting active conservation missions on the ground," per Apple TV+. "The team’s discoveries have already contributed to identifying a new individual rhino, protecting a new tiger cub litter and advancing anti-poaching efforts."

The series description continues: "Joining forces with local experts, the trio uses cutting-edge camera technology to uncover the secrets of these rare creatures, including the first-ever footage of the world’s most endangered wild tiger to be filmed in Malaysia’s Royal Tiger Reserve."

To tune into The Wild Ones this weekend and beyond, you're going to need access to Apple TV+. Current subscription plans include a single monthly subscription plan for $9.99, with a 7-day free trial, and Apple One bundles, which start at $19.95 per month.

The Wild Ones — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer before tuning into The Wild Ones this weekend on Apple TV+.