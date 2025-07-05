Netflix's new reality competition All the Sharks premieres this weekend

It's a tall order to manage to photograph even one shark in the deep blue sea—imagine being charged with photographing every single shark in the ocean. That's the challenge of Netflix's new marine-themed game show, All the Sharks, which debuted on the streaming service on Friday, July 4.

Hosted by "heavy-metal marine biologist" Tom Hird, the first-of-its-kind competition series follows four teams of devoted shark experts and passionate enthusiasts as they attempt to find and capture the most elusive shark species on camera in the hopes of claiming the $50,000 grand prize for the marine charity of their choice.

"Over six action-packed episodes, they'll travel from the crystal-clear Caribbean waters to the mysterious depths of the Pacific where they'll come face to toothy face with incredible species like the critically endangered Great Hammerhead and the remarkable walking Epaulette Shark," reads the official series description, per Netflix.

The teams of two will traverse five continents across the six 45-minute episodes, exploring the Maldives "where rare silvertips lurk and ferocious tiger sharks circle"; Australia's famous Great Barrier Reef for wobblegong and bamboo sharks; Bimini in the Bahamas for lemon sharks and hammerheads; and, finally, the shark-rich hotspot Galápagos to snap a photo of an ultra-rare whale shark in the grand fin-ale. And during one memorable excursion to Japan, a challenging setting for diving thanks to its brutal currents and stinging jellyfish, "the prospect of seeing a sharknado keeps the group's spirits afloat."

"Blending breath-taking visuals, "fin-tastic' shark facts, and stunning underwater encounters, All the Sharks is a fun, fast-paced journey into the misunderstood world of sharks —showcasing why these incredible creatures are more vital to our planet now more than ever," says the streamer.

To tune into All the Sharks this weekend and beyond, you're going to need access to Netflix. Current subscription plans for Netflix include the "Standard with ads" option of $7.99 per month; the commercial-free "Standard" plan for $17.99 per month; or the "Premium" subscription tier for $24.99 per month.

Check out the official trailer for All the Sharks before tuning into the new reality competition on Netflix this weekend.