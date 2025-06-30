Netflix adds documentary from Oscar-winning director about controversial marine conservationist

Netflix has added Shark Whisperer, a new documentary from Oscar-winning director James Reed, about the controversial marine conservationist Ocean Ramsey.

Ocean Ramsey's videos of her swimming freely with sharks have gone viral, and she says she is challenging the negative perception of sharks.

In the trailer, she says: "I want to prove to the world that they're not monsters. I'm good to go anytime. I want to push the limits. And if it doesn't go well, don’t blame the shark."

Shark Whisperer | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Ocean, who grew up on the island of Oahu in Hawaii, adds: "By catching people's attention, people actually care about a shark."

However, her critics have dismissed her actions as self-promotion disguised as environmentalism.

One person on the trailer says of Ocean's work: "It's more for show than it is for science."

Replying to her critics, Ocean says: "All of them [sharks] are headed towards the brink of extinction, and people want to comment on my approach to conservation?! The changemakers are the ones that try something a little different. We knew we had to do something more extreme to cut through the bulls**t."

Ocean strongly defends her actions (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix promises a "visually arresting documentary that dives into the murky waters of modern conservation, where science, activism, and spectacle collide".

The streamer adds: "Driven by a desire to leave the age and decode shark language up close, Ocean strives to connect with these predators on an unprecedented level — hoping to challenge the negative perception of sharks.

"To her supporters, she’s a fearless advocate giving a voice to misunderstood predators. To her critics, her mission blurs the line between saving the planet and seeking the spotlight".

The film's British co-director, James Reed, won his Oscar in 2021 for My Octopus Teacher, which tells the story of a South African filmmaker who develops an unexpected friendship with an octopus. Reed co-directed Shark Whisperer with J.P. Stiles and Harrison Macks.

Ocean gets very close to the sharks (Image credit: Netflix)

Is Shark Whisperer worth a watch?

Yes, it's from a quality team and tackles an interesting subject. It will be interesting to see how viewers view what Ocean has done.

Shark Whisperer is on Netflix now. Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more recommendations.