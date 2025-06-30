Netflix adds documentary from Oscar-winning director about controversial marine conservationist
Shark Whisperer follows marine conservationist Ocean Ramsey
Netflix has added Shark Whisperer, a new documentary from Oscar-winning director James Reed, about the controversial marine conservationist Ocean Ramsey.
Ocean Ramsey's videos of her swimming freely with sharks have gone viral, and she says she is challenging the negative perception of sharks.
In the trailer, she says: "I want to prove to the world that they're not monsters. I'm good to go anytime. I want to push the limits. And if it doesn't go well, don’t blame the shark."
Ocean, who grew up on the island of Oahu in Hawaii, adds: "By catching people's attention, people actually care about a shark."
However, her critics have dismissed her actions as self-promotion disguised as environmentalism.
One person on the trailer says of Ocean's work: "It's more for show than it is for science."
Replying to her critics, Ocean says: "All of them [sharks] are headed towards the brink of extinction, and people want to comment on my approach to conservation?! The changemakers are the ones that try something a little different. We knew we had to do something more extreme to cut through the bulls**t."
Netflix promises a "visually arresting documentary that dives into the murky waters of modern conservation, where science, activism, and spectacle collide".
The streamer adds: "Driven by a desire to leave the age and decode shark language up close, Ocean strives to connect with these predators on an unprecedented level — hoping to challenge the negative perception of sharks.
"To her supporters, she’s a fearless advocate giving a voice to misunderstood predators. To her critics, her mission blurs the line between saving the planet and seeking the spotlight".
The film's British co-director, James Reed, won his Oscar in 2021 for My Octopus Teacher, which tells the story of a South African filmmaker who develops an unexpected friendship with an octopus. Reed co-directed Shark Whisperer with J.P. Stiles and Harrison Macks.
Is Shark Whisperer worth a watch?
Yes, it's from a quality team and tackles an interesting subject. It will be interesting to see how viewers view what Ocean has done.
Shark Whisperer is on Netflix now. Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more recommendations.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
