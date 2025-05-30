Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story — release date, trailer and everything we know
Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story is a celebratory documentary featuring Steven Spielberg, cast and crew behind the world famous shark movie.
Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story is a documentary celebrating the 50 years since the world's greatest shark movie was released in the US on June 20 1975.
Featuring the director Steven Spielberg and cast such as Lorraine Gary (Ellen Brody in the film) it gives fans of the film an inside look at all the chaos and creativity behind the making of the movie which was based on the bestselling novel Jaws by the late Peter Benchley.
Full of brand-new interviews with the director, cast, crew, filmmakers and shark advocates, this special birthday documentary captures the full creative and cultural shockwaves behind Jaws, which was the first-ever summer blockbuster.
Here's everything you need to know about Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story...
Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story release date
Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story is a 90-minute documentary that will be shown worldwide on National Geographic on Friday July 11 at 8 pm as part of the channel's annaul Shark Week, and will also be streamed on Disney Plus from that date.
Is there a trailer?
Yes, Nat Geo has released a trailer for Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story which you can watch below to get you into the mood...
Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story — what's shown in the documentary
Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story has plenty never-before-seen footage from Steven Spielberg and Peter Benchley’s personal archives, including home videos and lots of rare outtakes.
The movie's award-winning director Steven Spielberg, will be telling the story that launched his career into the stratosphere and earned him final cut on the film, which means creative control for the last 50 years.
Steven recounts how the production became high-stakes as it was beset with difficulties, from a malfunctioning mechanical shark that was nicknamed "Bruce" and many weather delays to his own post-production PTSD and fears the film would end his career.
The documentary also reexamines the infamous "Jaws effect", unleashing a wave of shark fear, but also an enduring respect for the ocean’s top predator.
Who appears in Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story
In addition to Steven Spielberg, the documentary includes exclusive interviews from original cast and crew – including Joe Alves (production designer), Jonathan Filley (Cassidy), Lorraine Gary, who played Ellen Brody), Carl Gottlieb (Meadows, screenwriter), Jeffrey Kramer, who played Hendricks, Ian Shaw (son of Robert Shaw, who played Quint), Jeffrey Voorhees (Alex Kintner), and composer John Williams, who's theme and background music was integral the movie's success.
There are also plenty of famous superfans contributing, including J.J. Abrams, Emily Blunt, James Cameron, Cameron Crowe, George Lucas, Greg Nicotero, Jordan Peele, Steven Soderbergh, Guillermo del Toro, Robert Zemeckis, and more – reflect on how Jaws shaped their work and the cinematic landscape.
Alongside cast and crew, the film also features Peter Benchley’s widow Wendy Benchley, who has become a renowned voice for sharks and ocean policy advocate, plus their children, Tracy Benchley Turner and Clayton Benchley, and Peter's brother, Nat Benchley. All can give a rare glimpse into the real-life inspiration behind Peter's bestselling novel that started it all.
Behind the scenes and more on Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story
Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story is a 90-minute documentary that comes from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Documentaries and Nedland Films, in partnership with Wendy Benchley and Laura Bowling. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are producers. For Nedland Films, Laurent Bouzereau and Markus Keith are producers, with Bouzereau also directing. And, for National Geographic, Tracy Rudolph Jackson and Ted Duvall executive produce.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.