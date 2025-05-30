Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story — release date, trailer and everything we know

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story celebrates the world's greatest shark movie on its 50th birthday.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story is a documentary celebrating the 50 years since the world's greatest shark movie was released in the US on June 20 1975.

Featuring the director Steven Spielberg and cast such as Lorraine Gary (Ellen Brody in the film) it gives fans of the film an inside look at all the chaos and creativity behind the making of the movie which was based on the bestselling novel Jaws by the late Peter Benchley.

Full of brand-new interviews with the director, cast, crew, filmmakers and shark advocates, this special birthday documentary captures the full creative and cultural shockwaves behind Jaws, which was the first-ever summer blockbuster.

Here's everything you need to know about Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story...

Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss in Jaws, filmed in 1974, but released in cinemas in 1975. (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story is a 90-minute documentary that will be shown worldwide on National Geographic on Friday July 11 at 8 pm as part of the channel's annaul Shark Week, and will also be streamed on Disney Plus from that date.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Nat Geo has released a trailer for Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story which you can watch below to get you into the mood...

The Story Behind Jaws | Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story | National Geographic UK - YouTube Watch On

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story — what's shown in the documentary

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story has plenty never-before-seen footage from Steven Spielberg and Peter Benchley’s personal archives, including home videos and lots of rare outtakes.

The movie's award-winning director Steven Spielberg, will be telling the story that launched his career into the stratosphere and earned him final cut on the film, which means creative control for the last 50 years.

Steven recounts how the production became high-stakes as it was beset with difficulties, from a malfunctioning mechanical shark that was nicknamed "Bruce" and many weather delays to his own post-production PTSD and fears the film would end his career.

The documentary also reexamines the infamous "Jaws effect", unleashing a wave of shark fear, but also an enduring respect for the ocean’s top predator.

Who appears in Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

In addition to Steven Spielberg, the documentary includes exclusive interviews from original cast and crew – including Joe Alves (production designer), Jonathan Filley (Cassidy), Lorraine Gary, who played Ellen Brody), Carl Gottlieb (Meadows, screenwriter), Jeffrey Kramer, who played Hendricks, Ian Shaw (son of Robert Shaw, who played Quint), Jeffrey Voorhees (Alex Kintner), and composer John Williams, who's theme and background music was integral the movie's success.

There are also plenty of famous superfans contributing, including J.J. Abrams, Emily Blunt, James Cameron, Cameron Crowe, George Lucas, Greg Nicotero, Jordan Peele, Steven Soderbergh, Guillermo del Toro, Robert Zemeckis, and more – reflect on how Jaws shaped their work and the cinematic landscape.

Alongside cast and crew, the film also features Peter Benchley’s widow Wendy Benchley, who has become a renowned voice for sharks and ocean policy advocate, plus their children, Tracy Benchley Turner and Clayton Benchley, and Peter's brother, Nat Benchley. All can give a rare glimpse into the real-life inspiration behind Peter's bestselling novel that started it all.

Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider in Jaws. (Image credit: Universal Pictures/ZANUCK BROWN PRODUCTIONS/RGR Collection/Alamy Stock Photo)

Behind the scenes and more on Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story is a 90-minute documentary that comes from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Documentaries and Nedland Films, in partnership with Wendy Benchley and Laura Bowling. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are producers. For Nedland Films, Laurent Bouzereau and Markus Keith are producers, with Bouzereau also directing. And, for National Geographic, Tracy Rudolph Jackson and Ted Duvall executive produce.