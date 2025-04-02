SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters: everything we know

Sharks and celebs meet in a new ITV series!

SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters
SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters is a new ITV show which will see ocean-fearing celebs coming face to face with sharks!

The new series will air to tie in with the 50th anniversary of the classic movie Jaws.

Here's everything we know...

SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters release date

SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters will air in 2025 but ITV is yet to confirm an exact release date. They have, though, said it will tie in with the 50th anniversary of the release of Jaws. Jaws came out originally in June 1975, so we expect the series to air in June.

How does the show work?

ITV says: "The show will dare a group of ocean-phobic celebrities to confront their greatest fear — sharks. Throughout their adrenaline-fueled, challenge-heavy journey in the Bahamas — the shark capital of the world — these A-listers will push past their limits to come nose to nose with nature’s 'villains'.

"Their firsthand experiences will provide immeasurable excitement and new perspective; they’ll come to appreciate sharks’ valuable place on the food chain and in our ecosystem, recognizing that a world devoid of these notoriously terrifying creatures is downright frightening.

"The celebrities will be tasked with diving with a different species of shark, with the breeds getting bigger and more dangerous each time. Bimini, the Bahamas island where the show will be filmed, is home to around 7-10 different shark types including Hammerheads, Bull sharks and Tiger sharks.

"And if that isn't enough, the celebrities will also face fear inducing challenges whilst learning first hand the important role sharks play in our oceans."

So, part of the show's aim is to highlight sharks play a crucial role in the ecosystem. Maybe they're not so bad after all! Although we do hope the celebs are careful and don't get too close!

SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters celeb line-up

ITV is yet to confirm a line-up, however, they have quite boldly claimed it will be A-list! On one hand, a star might be attracted by the idea of going to the Bahamas, but on the other, they will end up having to face their worst nightmare, sharks!

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.

Behind the scenes and more

The show is being made by Plimsoll Productions. Karen Plumb, Head of Factual Entertainment, Plimsoll Productions says: “We're constantly looking for innovative approaches to wildlife storytelling and are certain that our fish-out-of-water spin — delivering 50 years after Jaws — will transform the world's perception of these critical predators before it's too late."

