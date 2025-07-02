ITV finally reveals release date for bonkers new reality show SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters

SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters is only around the corner.

ITV has finally revealed the release date for its huge new reality show, SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters, which will see ocean-fearing famous faces head to the Bahamas to come face to face with sharks!

It was revealed today, Wednesday, July 2, that the show will start on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday, July 14 at 9 pm.

The new series, which was announced earlier this year by ITV, has an impressive lineup, with Ade Adepitan, Call the Midwife star Helen George, Sir Lenny Henry, Ross Noble, Dougie Poynter, Amandaland star Lucy Punch and Rachel Riley all taking the plunge.

ITV says: "The show will dare a group of ocean-phobic celebrities to confront their greatest fear — sharks. Throughout their adrenaline-fueled, challenge-heavy journey in the Bahamas — the shark capital of the world — these A-listers will push past their limits to come nose to nose with nature’s 'villains'.

"Their firsthand experiences will provide immeasurable excitement and new perspective; they’ll come to appreciate sharks’ valuable place on the food chain and in our ecosystem, recognizing that a world devoid of these notoriously terrifying creatures is downright frightening.

"The celebrities will be tasked with diving with a different species of shark, with the breeds getting bigger and more dangerous each time. Bimini, the Bahamas island where the show will be filmed, is home to around 7-10 different shark types, including Hammerheads, Bull sharks and Tiger sharks.

"And if that isn't enough, the celebrities will also face fear-inducing challenges whilst learning firsthand the important role sharks play in our oceans."

The new series, being filmed in the Bahamas, will also air to tie in with the 50th anniversary of the classic movie Jaws.