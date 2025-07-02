ITV finally reveals release date for bonkers new reality show SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters
SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters is coming to ITV1 sooner than you think!
ITV has finally revealed the release date for its huge new reality show, SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters, which will see ocean-fearing famous faces head to the Bahamas to come face to face with sharks!
It was revealed today, Wednesday, July 2, that the show will start on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday, July 14 at 9 pm.
The new series, which was announced earlier this year by ITV, has an impressive lineup, with Ade Adepitan, Call the Midwife star Helen George, Sir Lenny Henry, Ross Noble, Dougie Poynter, Amandaland star Lucy Punch and Rachel Riley all taking the plunge.
ITV says: "The show will dare a group of ocean-phobic celebrities to confront their greatest fear — sharks. Throughout their adrenaline-fueled, challenge-heavy journey in the Bahamas — the shark capital of the world — these A-listers will push past their limits to come nose to nose with nature’s 'villains'.
"Their firsthand experiences will provide immeasurable excitement and new perspective; they’ll come to appreciate sharks’ valuable place on the food chain and in our ecosystem, recognizing that a world devoid of these notoriously terrifying creatures is downright frightening.
"The celebrities will be tasked with diving with a different species of shark, with the breeds getting bigger and more dangerous each time. Bimini, the Bahamas island where the show will be filmed, is home to around 7-10 different shark types, including Hammerheads, Bull sharks and Tiger sharks.
"And if that isn't enough, the celebrities will also face fear-inducing challenges whilst learning firsthand the important role sharks play in our oceans."
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The new series, being filmed in the Bahamas, will also air to tie in with the 50th anniversary of the classic movie Jaws.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.