Amandaland: cast, plot and everything we know about the new Motherland spin-off

Amandaland on BBC1 follows on from three series of the hit BBC2 comedy Motherland which focuses on Lucy Punch's Motherland character Amanda.

BBC comedy Motherland, starring Anna Maxwell Martin, Diane Morgan and Paul Ready, was a huge success and now posh mum Amanda (played by Lucy Punch) is getting her own BCB1 spin-off. And fans of the original series can rejoice because Joanna Lumley is back as Amanda’s passive-aggressive mother Felicity and Philippa Dunne is also returning as long-suffering Anne.

Amandaland will follow Amanda as she moves to South Harlesden after her divorce and has to navigate being a mum to teens. Felicity, who is in denial about being lonely, is constantly around while Anne is sucked back into being Amanda’s minion. Motherland was written by Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan and she is now acting as an executive producer on Amandaland.

So here's everything you need to know about BBC1 series Amandaland...

The previous Motherland Christmas special. (Image credit: BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery)

Amandaland is a six-part series that will arrive on BBC1 and BBCiPlayer in late 2024 or early 2025.

Amandland plot

After her divorce Amanda (Lucy Punch) is forced to downsize and move to South Harlesden, which is a little too close to Wormwood Scrubs prison for her liking. Her children, Manus and Georgie, are now at secondary school, meaning Amanda is faced with horrors such as teenage drinking, fake Instagram accounts and eco anxiety. Can the ever-confident Amanda cope with these issues alone? Unfortunately for her, her mother Felicity (Joanna Lumley) is always around, complete with her backhanded compliments and constant sniping. And after a brief spell of freedom, Anne (Philippa Dunne) is pulled back into Amanda’s life to help her navigate the social scene and the parents at the kids’ new school.

Amandaland cast — Lucy Punch as Amanda

As well as starring in Motherland, Lucy also played Jo in the series Bloods and Esme Squalor in A Series of Unfortunate Events. She’s also been in Doc Martin, St. Trinian’s, Vexed, Bad Teacher, Avenue 5 and How to Date Billy Walsh.

Joanna Lumley as Felicity

Screen legend Joanna Lumley plays Felicity in Motherland. Joanna is best known for playing Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous and Purdey in The New Avengers. She’s also been in Coronation Street, Sapphire and Steel, Fool Me Once, Finding Alice, The Sandman, Paddington, Me Before You and Gangsta Granny, among countless other shows and movies. She also hosts travelogues, including Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure and Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World, and appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Joanna Lumley as Felicity in Motherland. (Image credit: BBC)

Philippa Dunne as Anne

Philippa played Geraldine Devlin in Derry Girls and has also starred in Inside No.9, The Woman in the Wall, Bodies, This Is Going to Hurt and The Nevers.

Who else is starring in Amandaland?

No further casting has yet been announced for Amandaland but when they are we'll update here. We're expecting a few more Motherland cast and characters to rock up.

Is there a trailer?

It's too early for an Amandaland trailer, but when it's released we'll post here.

Behind the scenes and more on Amandaland

Amandaland is a Merman production for BBC One and iPlayer and is written by Holly Walsh (Motherland, The Other One, Dead Boss), Helen Serafinowicz (Motherland, Nova Jones) and Barunka O'Shaughnessy (Breeders, Trying, Motherland).

The six-part comedy series was commissioned by Tanya Qureshi, Head of Comedy at the BBC. The Executive Producers for Merman are Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Helen Serafinowicz, Barunka O'Shaughnessy and Holly Walsh. Lionsgate distributes the series worldwide.

Tanya Qureshi, Head of Comedy at the BBC says: “Motherland continues to be one of the most loved comedies on the BBC, and we’re so pleased we are carrying on with the story, taking the characters in a new direction and to a different postcode. Lucy, Joanna and Phillipa are three of the funniest comedy actors around and we’re thrilled to have them on board.”

Sharon Horgan, Co-Founder of Merman says: “We’re delighted to be working with the BBC and with this incredible cast. Motherland took off in a way that none of us were expecting and it’s just so exciting that we get to continue to make this next chapter of parenthood and friendship. We have new parents, a new school and new problems to look forward to. We can’t wait to get going on it”.

Clelia Mountford, Co-Founder of Merman says: “We’re delighted to be bringing Amandaland to the BBC and to share the next chapter of Amanda’s story. Viewers are in for a treat! It’s been so rewarding seeing how the complexity of Amanda’s character has developed; her relationship with her mother, life as a single parent and her fledgling career. It’s a joy to be working with such incredible comedy talent such as Lucy, Joanna and Phillipa once more.”