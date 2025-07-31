Mrs Brown's Boys 2025: release date, trailer and episode guide with Brendan O’Carroll

Mrs Brown's Boys 2025 sees the return of Agnes and all her clan.

Domineering Dublin matriarch Agnes Brown is back on BBC One as a new four-part series of Brendan O’Carroll’s popular sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys kicks off.



Filmed in front of a live studio audience, in the fifth series of the comedy, the unmistakable Mrs Brown unwittingly becomes the subject of a podcast in the opening episode. While later in the run, the meddling Mammy causes chaos when she "helps" neighbour Winnie (Eilish O’Carroll) prepare for her driving test and infiltrates daughter Cathy’s (Jennifer Gibney) book group after developing a taste for steamy fiction.

Here, Irish comedian and show creator, Brendan O’Carroll tells us more about his homegrown comedy…

Mrs Brown’s Boys 2025 gets underway on BBC One on Friday, August 1, at 9.30 pm. The four-parter will also be available on BBC iPlayer in box set format.

Speaking about what’s in store, Brendan has revealed: “Cathy gets involved with a podcast producer [guest star Simon Delaney], which is commandeered by Agnes and her neighbours. Grandad decides that he wants to leave for a care home and Agnes packs his bags for him! There’s a disastrous driving test which ends with a huge shock for the Brown family. And Father Damien stages his annual Finglas talent show in Foley's Bar with hilarious entries.”

Mrs Brown’s Boys 2025 episode guide

Episode 1 (1 August 2025, BBC1)

The Mammy Effect

Agnes unwittingly becomes the subject of a new podcast, without even leaving the house, sending her daughter Cathy (Jennifer Gibney) into a tailspin! With tensions rising between the mother and daughter due, has producer Roger (guest star Simon Delaney) struck entertainment gold? Elsewhere, Grandad is feeling under the weather when help comes from an unlikely source… Does Buster have the magic touch when it comes to helping Finglas’s older population?

Simon Delany guest stars as Cathy's new love interest, Roger. (Image credit: Graeme Hunter/BBC Studios/BOC)

Episode 2 (8 August 2025, BBC1)

Mammy’s Talent

Grandad (Dermot O’Neill) is so much of a fixture in Mrs Brown’s living room that its hard to imagine him anywhere else. Yet this week Agnes discovers her father-in-law is preparing to move into a care home. Surely, she won’t let him leave?

Elsewhere, it’s the annual Stars of Finglas contest, with Buster (Danny O’Carroll) providing stand up comedy - so bad it makes everyone want to stand up and leave - and Fathers Damien (Conor Moloney) and Trevor (Martin Delany) performing as Jedward.

Winnie (Eilish O’Carroll), meanwhile, is one of two Elvises… although her impression comes with a sideline you’ll never associate with the king of rock ‘n’ roll.

Fathers Damien (Conor Moloney) and Trevor (Martin Delany) as Jedward. (Image credit: Graeme Hunter/BBC Studios/BOC)

Episode 3 (15 August 2025, BBC1)

Motor Mammy

With Mrs Brown’s neighbour having trouble telling her right of way from her left of way, Agnes steps behind the wheel to help Winnie pass her driving test, subsequently striking fear into the heart of every pedestrian in Dublin.

Meanwhile, Grandad is enjoying the benefits of a Guinness drip and Birdie (June Rogers) is looking after a pet snake. What could go wrong?

Guest stars Shobu Kapoor and Marek Larwood add to the madness as things spiral out of control in true Brown family fashion.

Winnie drives Buster and Mammy crazy with her terrible car skills. (Image credit: Graeme Hunter/BBC Studios/BOC)

Episode 4 (22 August 2025, BBC1)

Easy Rider Mammy

In the final episode, a curious new hobby emerges when Agnes discovers a surprising passion for erotic fiction – much to Cathy’s embarrassment.

Speaking about this episode Brendan says: “Having Agnes on a mobility scooter was fun - she goes nuts! In every episode there is something that stands out for me and filming in front of a live audience is essential to the show. They add so much to our performances and we would be lost without them.”

(Image credit: Graeme Hunter/BBC Studios/BOC.)

Mrs Brown’s Boys 2025 trailer

Check out BBC's trailer for the new four-parter of Mrs Brown's Boys season 5 here:

Mrs Brown’s Boys 2025 Christmas special

Mrs Brown’s Christmas and New Year’s specials have become a fixture in the BBC’s seasonal comedy calendar, and this coming Christmas will be no exception, with Agnes and the gang expected to be delivering their annual festive treats as usual this year. We will update once we know more.

Speaking about the difference between writing the series and the seasonal episodes, Brendan says: "Writing the miniseries is much more relaxing. With the Christmas Specials, I have to keep it within the Christmas period - including the Christmas trees, which have emerged as their own event! Here, we can focus on anything - within reason! Believe it or not, most of the storylines are based on true events that either happened to my family or have been told to me by people about their families.”