Gogglebox 2025: next episode, shows watched, cast and everything we know

The nation's much-loved armchair critics are back with Gogglebox 2025, bringing laughter to our Friday nights again as they hilariously judge and comment on the week's TV - and believe it or not, this series is season 25 of the much-loved show!

Following the huge success of Gogglebox 2024, our favourite families have returned to their living rooms to cast their eyes over the latest TV shows, with the cameras capturing their instant reactions and opinions, which often have fans in stitches or in tears.

Here's everything you need to know about Gogglebox 2025...

Gogglebox 2025 returned to Channel 4 on Friday, February 14, 2025.

The next episode will air on Friday, March 21 at 9pm.

You can also catch up on all past episodes of this series and past seasons on Channel 4 streaming.

Gogglebox 2025 - what are the cast watching this week?

Episode 5 - Friday, March 14

The Goggleboxers tune in to Britain's Got Talent, Married at First Sight Australia, The Au Pair, The Americas, Chess Masters: The Endgame, This Morning and With Love, Meghan.

Episode 4 - Friday, March 7

This week is a mix of Married at First Sight Australia, Wheel of Fortune, The Americas, Fear, Griff's Great Australian Rail Trip, Help! My House Is Haunted and BBC News report of Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy.

Episode 3 - Friday, February 28

This week the cast watch Britain’s Got Talent, Celebrity Hunted, Coronation Street, One Question, Boarders, The Fear Clinic and BBC News and ITV News about Trump.

Episode 2 - Friday, February 21

This week they watch Gladiators, The White Lotus, The Apprentice, Celebrity Bear Hunt, The Fear Clinic: Face Your Phobia, and Batch from Scratch: Cooking for Less

Episode 1 - Friday, February 14

This week's shows are Celebrity Bear Hunt, The Apprentice, Go Back to Where You Came From, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, and Boarders

Jenny and Lee are back for another series of Gogglebox. (Image credit: Nick Eagle / Channel 4)

Gogglebox 2025 cast

Jenny and Lee

The hilarious pair have become firm fan favourites since they joined in 2014. While some viewers think the pair are mother and son or husband and wife, they are actually just good friends, and they film the show from inside a caravan in Hull.

Pete and Sophie

Blackpool-based siblings Pete and Sophie joined the show in 2017 and fans can't get enough of their eccentric mug collection and hilarious conversations - and with their typical sibling banter, it is easy to see why they are so popular.

Giles and Mary

Giles and Mary are a married couple from Wiltshire who joined the show back in 2015 when fans fell in love with their quirky home decor.

Amira and Amani

Amira and Amani are sisters who live in North London and are occasionally joined by family friend, Iqra. Amira joined the show in 2017 with her friend Iqra, and in 2018 her sister Amani also joined the show.

The Siddiquis

Derby family Baasit, Umar and their dad Sid have been regulars on the show since they joined in 2013 - that's series 1! Over the years they have become firm favourited with fans.

The Plummer family

Siblings Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan Plummer joined Gogglebox in 2016 and they film the show from the comfort of their own home in Bristol, keeping us entertained with their infectious energy and smiles.

Ellie and Izzi

Sisters Ellie and Lizzi from Leeds have been making us laugh with their brilliant remarks since 2015 and they film the show in Ellie's living room. Off-screen Izzi has her own business called Izzi Warner Mortgages while Ellie is a hairdresser.

Daniella and Danielle

In 2022 best friends Daniella and Danielle replaced Sandra and Sandi on the show - little is known about their lives off-screen, however, fans have fallen in love with their black Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Rafi.

Simon and Jane

Siblings Simon and Jane from Surrey joined the show in 2021. They have impressed fans with the bright decor and impressive snack platters!

Roisin and Joe

Joe and Roisin are from Glasgow and joined Gogglebox in 2022. They have been in a relationship for four years and enjoy shopping, socializing, and video games.

Joe and Roisin joined Gogglebox in 2022. (Image credit: Nick Eagle / Channel 4)

Ronnie and Annie

South-East London husband and wife Ronnie and Annie joined the show in November 2021 - fans love them becasue they can often be seen sitting holding hands.

Michael, Sally, Jake and Harry

Gogglebox fans were introduced to married couple Michael and Sally and their 17-year-old twin sons Jake and Harry in 2024.

Sue and Steve

Married couple Steve and Sue both joined Gogglebox in 2019. The couple keep their personal life fairly private but we do know they're both in their 60s and have two daughters and a grandson named Roman.

Anne and Ken

Anne and Ken are from County Durham and were introduced to millions of viewers at home in 2021 as a couple who have been married for 50 years.

The Malones

One of the longest-serving families on the show, having joined in 2014. They soon became a staple part of the show, along with their loveable Rottweilers.

Abbie and Georgia

Another pair of Gogglebox members from Durham are Abbie and Georgia. The friends have been on the show since 2018. Their classic moments are numerous but they are best known for reacting to that John Lewis ad in 2018 when they questioned whether Your Song was first performed by Ellie Goulding or Elton John.

The Worthingtons

Alison and her husband George joined the series in 2017 alongside their daughter, Helena. Alison is known for her love of knitting and crocheting, and the family is sometimes joined by Helena's young son, Edwin.

David and Shirley

Husband and wife duo Dave and Shirley record Gogglebox in their home in Caerphilly, Wales. They have been married for over 40 years and they first made an appearance on our screens in 2015.

Teresa and Anita

Teresa and Anita are a married couple from Solihull who were new to the show in 2024. They were an instant hit with viewers and throughout the episodes, Anita is often seen knitting.

Who narrates Gogglebox 2025?

The show was narrated by Caroline Aherne from its launch until April 2016, shortly before her death, after which Craig Cash took over and he still narrates to this day.

Is there a trailer for Gogglebox 2025?

No, there is no official trailer for this year's series, but if one is released we will add it to this guide.