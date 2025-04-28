The Honesty Box: release date, hosts, premise and everything we know

Vicky Pattison and Lucinda Light host as 12 singles take on The Honesty Box.

With 90% of people admitting to lying on dating apps, it's time to try a radically different approach to finding love. Could AI hold the key to avoiding those dating disasters? One lot of singletons is about to find out in E4’s new reality show, The Honesty Box.

Here's what we know so far...

The Honesty Box premieres on Monday, April 28 at 9pm on E4.

Who hosts The Honesty Box?

The nine-part series is hosted by ex-Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, alongside Married at First Sight Australia’s Lucinda Light as the show’s Sincerity Coach.

Vicky and Lucinda find out if the perfect match can be made in Truetopia. (Image credit: E4)

What's the premise of The Honesty Box?

The nine-part series follows 12 single boys and girls as they descend on Trutopia, a world of integrity and sincerity where they must abide by one simple rule: Do. Not. Lie!

OK, but how do we really know they're telling the truth?

Once coupled up, connections will be tested by The Honesty Box, a poolside pod powered by the world’s most advanced lie detector where each of our singles must tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

An honest response will add cash to a ‘trust fund’ - but a lie could cost them money… and their relationship!

Single Chantelle takes on The Honesty Box - is she telling the truth? (Image credit: E4)

"Inside, our Truetopians are asked questions, maybe about their behavior in Truetopia or their views on the outside, it could be anything, then through cutting-edge AI-based technology, we can determine whether they’re lying or telling the truth and we follow the fallout of that," explains host Vicky.

"Ultimately, we’re trying to work out if relationships that are based on complete transparency are more destined to succeed than others. The journey to getting there is quite spicy!"

Is there a teaser for The Honesty Box?

There sure is. Take a look!

The Honesty Box starts on Monday, April 28 at 9pm on E4.