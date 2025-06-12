Celebrity Sabotage: how it works, host, celeb guests and and everything we know

Celebrity Sabotage is a star-studded entertainment show where famous faces have to prank unsuspecting contestants by completing daring and hilarious stunts. Each week, members of the public arrive at a TV studio or set believing they’re participating in a new ITV show, but little do they know the show has been completely made up!

Hosted by Joel Dommett alongside Sam Thompson, GK Barry and Judi Love, the series features a gang of star saboteurs, including Jill Scott, Olivia Attwood and Jo Brand, who must pull off some convincingly cunning stunts to win a secret cash prize for the clueless contestants.

"This show is absolute madness," says Joel. "Turns out making a new fake reality TV show every week and secretly sabotaging the real contestants to win them money is really fun! It's honestly the most I've laughed in ages. Such a lovely bunch of fellow saboteurs too — Sam, GK, Judi and me made some mischief that needs to be seen to be believed!"

So here’s everything you need to know about Celebrity Sabotage on ITV1…

Celebrity Sabotage starts in 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX. We’ll update with an exact air date once we know more.

Celebrity Sabotage — how it works, filming and behind the scenes

Celebrity Sabotage is a comedy gameshow where Joel Dommett, Judi Love, Sam Thompson and GK Barry team up to playfully sabotage unsuspecting contestants by completing comedy stunts for a secret cash prize. They’re also joined by some guest saboteurs including Jill Scott, Fay Ripley Olivia Attwood, Jo Brand, Guz Khan and Harry Redknapp.

The idea is that in each episode, unsuspecting contestants turn up to a studio or set believing they’re participating in a fake reality TV show, from cookery challenges to murder mystery games. And to make it more convincing the fake shows have famous hosts, like Clare Balding, Emma Willis, Monica Galetti, Jason Fox, Sara Davies and Rylan Clark!

Unknown to the contestants, however, the celeb saboteurs are hiding in a high-tech mission HQ ready to pull off some delightfully devious stunts. And each successful sabotage mission will add cash to a secret prize pot to be shared equally amongst the contestants at the end of each episode!

Here, Judi Love, Sam Thompson and GK Barry share their take on the new prank show…

Judi Love says: "I haven't laughed this much in a while! From the first day of filming to the very last moment, it was an unforgettable experience. I loved working with my co-conspirators — Joel, GK and Sam. We got to dress up in some unique costumes, pull off hilarious pranks and all for a good cause — which is exactly my kind of fun."

Sam Thompson explains: "Filming this show was like a military operation. Think Mission Impossible (and I'll let you in on a little secret, sometimes our missions felt impossible) but with more laughs. Working alongside Joel, Judi and GK was so much fun, and getting the chance to win money for the contestants more than made up for the times I had to dress up as a bush and stand in a field for hours!’

GK Barry: "This show is iconic. You get two shows for the price of one! It has everything you want in a new entertainment show - high stakes, high drama and LOTS of laughs. And we get to win members of the public money. What's not to love? I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Is there a trailer?

ITV hasn’t released a trailer yet but we’ll update here as soon as it lands.