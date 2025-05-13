Celerity Traitors' full line-up revealed — including surprise Thursday Murder Club star
We now have an official Celebrity Traitors lineup, and it's jam-packed with stars.
Celebrity Traitors is coming to the UK this Autumn, and we now finally know which famous faces will be banished to The Traitors castle to take part in the ultimate game of deceit and betrayal.
The celebrity spin-off series, which will have nine episodes, will see 19 well-known stars play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, all in the hope of winning a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.
Ever since the celebrity version of the hit BBC show was announced, the rumour mill has been going into overdrive about who might be joining Claudia Winkleman in the Scottish Highlands. But today, Tuesday, May 13, the BBC finally put us out of our misery and announced the official lineup for the show.
This year's Celebrity Traitors will see comedian Alan Carr, singer Cat Burns, Thursday Murder Club star Celia Imrie, singer Charlotte Church and TV broadcaster Clare Balding taking part in the show.
Joining them will be filmmaker David Olusoga, former England rugby player Joe Marler, comedian Joe Wilkinson, TV presenters Jonathan Ross and Kate Garraway, comedian Lucy Beaumont and actor Mark Bonnar.
Comedian Nick Mohammed, content creator Niko Omilana, singer Paloma Faith, actor Ruth Codd, actor, writer and presenter Stephen Fry are also taking part. And finally, EastEnders star Tameka Empson who plays Walford's Kim Fox, and Olympian Tom Daley are also joining the show.
Speaking of the new celebrity series, Claudia Winkleman said: “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie.”
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Celebrity Traitors will work in the same way as the regular show and as always, the contestants will arrive at the castle as Faithfuls but Claudia will choose a number of Traitors who must try to remain undetected.
Over the course of the show, the group works together to successfully complete challenges known as ‘missions’ and add cash to the prize money, but the drama comes when the group must hold regular banishments, where they vote out the person they think is most likely to be a Traitor, while the Traitors can murder Faithfuls for as long as they remain in the game.
If the Faithfuls successfully banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they split the prize money between them. But if a Traitor remains at the end, the Traitor wins the lot.
Celebrity Traitors is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Autumn.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
