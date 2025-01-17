Celebrity Traitors UK: rumoured celebrities, host, location and everything we know

Celebrity Traitors UK is coming soon, hot on the heels of The Traitors UK season 3 which has had UK viewers gripped. So now it’s time for celebrities to step into the breach to see if the Faithfuls have what it takes to hunt out the Traitors in the pack.

The wonderful Claudia Winkleman is back to host in a new array of tweeds, knitted jumpers and cardigans. There are strong rumours that famous faces such as Stephen Fry, Richard Osman, Bob Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper and Tom Daley have been signed up to play the ultimate murder-mystery game. But who will remain a Faithful and which underhand celebs will be chosen as Traitors?

With speculation about the line-up rife, Claudia has admitted she would find it tricky if a close pal took part in the spin-off show. “I haven’t vetoed anyone, but I think it would be hard if a great friend did it,” she says.

So here’s everything we know about BBC1's Celebrity Traitors UK…

Celebrity Traitors UK looks likely to start on BBC1 later in 2025, possibly over the summer, but as soon as there's a confirmed date, we’ll update this page.

Celebrity Traitors UK rumoured contestants

Celebrity Traitors speculation has been rife, and producers will surely have a job on their hands to keep things secret as filming gets underway in spring and early summer 2025. We're imagining there'll be Paparazzi photographers snapping away at Inverness railway station and airport as celebrities arrive, a bit like in Australia before I'm A Celebrity... starts!

In the meantime, here's our round-up of some of the big-name celebrities that have been banded about. We'll be updating and adding as further names are rumoured, and of course, confirm the celebrities when they become officially signed up...

Stephen Fry

Comedian and actor Stephen was allegedly at the top of Claudia Winkleman’s wish list for the celebrity version of the show. Stephen has starred in hit films and TV series such as the Harry Potter franchise, The Morning Show, Heartstopper, Wilde, Gosford Park, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Hobbit, Blackadder and Doctor Who.

Daisy May Cooper

Comedy star Daisy is known for the BBC series This Country, plus Rain Dogs, Am I Being Unreasonable? and The Witchfinder. She’s also a team captain on the music-based quiz Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

* It's also been rumoured that Daisy’s brother Charlie Cooper, her co-star on This Country, may also be entering the castle.

Richard Osman

Presenter and novelist Richard Osman could be the perfect contestant as he’s known for writing murder mysteries, so would be a favourite to pick up on any clues. Richard presents House of Games and is a regular on panel shows such as Pointless Celebrities, Have I Got News For You and Taskmaster.

Daisy May Cooper loves reality TV so has she signed to do Celebrity Traitors? (Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Bob Mortimer

Actor and comedian Bob Mortimer shot to fame with shows such as Vic & Bob’s Big Night Out and Shooting Stars. He’s also been in Train Guy, Drifters and House of Fools. Bob now stars in Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing and is a regular on Would I Lie to You?.

Judy Murray

Judy is the mother and former coach of tennis players Sir Andy Murray and Jamie Murray. She competed in the 2014 series of Strictly Come Dancing and has appeared on shows such as House of Games, A League of Their Own and The Wheel.

* Judy's son, Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, who won the tournament in 2013 and 2016, has also been mooted as a Celebrity Traitors contestant but given that he’s currently coaching fellow tennis champ Novak Djokovic, it may prove tricky in terms of timings. Maybe Jamie Murray might be a better bet?

Tom Daley

British diver Tom Daley won an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo 2020 along with his diving partner Matty Lee. He also won an Olympic silver and three bronze medals before he retired in 2024. Tom was a mentor on the diving reality show Splash! and presented the TV special Tom Daley: Illegal to Be Me, visiting the most homophobic countries in the Commonwealth.

Olympic gold winning diver Tom Daley would be jumping into the deep end if he did Celebrity Traitors? (Image credit: Getty)

How will Celebrity Traitors UK work?

Celebrity Traitors will work in the same way as the regular show but with celebrities competing instead. As always, the contestants will arrive at the castle as Faithfuls but Claudia will choose a number of Traitors who must try to remain undetected.

Over the course of the show, the group works together to successfully complete challenges known as ‘missions’ and add cash to the prize money, which can reach £120,000. The group must hold regular banishments, where they vote out the person they think is most likely to be a Traitor, while the Traitors can murder Faithfuls for as long as they remain in the game.

If the Faithfuls successfully banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they split the prize money between them. But if a Traitor remains at the end, the Traitor wins the lot.

Ardross Castle in Scotland will be home to The Celebrity Traitors. (Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/LLARA PLAZA)

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, as it’s far too early. The series hasn't even been filmed yet. We'll put a trailer up as soon as one is available.

Behind the scenes and more on Celebrity Traitors

Celebrity Traitors will be filmed this spring at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, the iconic venue where both the UK and US versions of the show are set. The commission is from Studio Lambert, part of All3Media.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, says: “The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level. It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who’ll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin!"

Mike Cotton, Creative Director Unscripted at Studio Lambert and Executive Producer for The Traitors, says: “We are thrilled to be inviting some celebrities into our castle to come and play the game. Seeing famous faces navigate the round table or don the infamous green cloaks will be unmissable TV, and what a double treat for the fans with Series 4 also confirmed. There's a whole lot of exciting treachery and deception yet to come from the Highlands… Claudia’s going to have to pack some extra knitwear.”