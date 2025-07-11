Emmerdale legend Claire King reveals why she fears Kim Tate will be killed off

Emmerdale icon Claire King revealed her fears that Kim Tate would be killed off.

It looks like Kim may come to regret bringing her step-grandson Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) back into the family fold as a shocking twist revealed that Kim's new man, Eddie, was not who he said he was.

In recent scenes, the Home Farm matriarch told stepdaughter Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) that she was seeing someone new since the death of her father, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews).

Kim revealed that she met her new beau Eddie at York Races and he was a cosmetic surgeon. However, when Kim introduced Eddie to Joe and Dawn, Joe was stunned to come face-to-face with the evil Dr Crowley (James Hillier).

Joe hired Dr Crowley to perform a kidney transplant on him after they stole his uncle Caleb Miligan's (William Ash) kidney, but Joe's dastardly deeds came back to bite him as Dr Crowley threatened to cut out his kidney if he didn't transfer over £100,000.

Now, Dr Crowley's set his sights on Kim's fortune as she continues to grow the Tate empire and disrupt the Bartons' and Sugdens' farming community by buying more land.

After Kim gave Caleb some land to appease him over the kidney-stealing situation, he's continued to build his empire and it's made her realise she needs to get sharper on preserving her legacy — something that's a cause for concern for Claire.

Talking to What To Watch and other media, Claire shared her concerns that Kim's time might be coming to an end as she revealed: "She keeps going on about legacy and I keep saying to Laura the producer, is she dying? Let’s hope not!"

Claire also teased that there could be 'gang warfare' involved if Caleb were to join Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) in a turf war.

She told us: "He’s [Caleb] always been a threat and she knows this in the back of her mind. She did let him have a piece of land but she basically calls it a vegetable patch, so she’s not too worried as far as the land is concerned but if he sides with Moira as a half-Dingle, half-Tate, which he will do, he’ll do anything to go against Kim, then that could be dangerous and there will be gang warfare."

And with the arrival of no-nonsense farmer Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) renting a neighbouring farm from Kim, there's bound to be more conflict in the community.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays on ITV1 at 7.30pm.