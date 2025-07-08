Emmerdale spoilers: Killer John confesses to murder at Nate's funeral?

Is Emmerdale's secret killer about to crack at Nate's funeral in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)?

As Nate's funeral day dawns, Cain, Tracy and John brace themselves.

Cain's got to say goodbye to his beloved son and try to forgive himself for the bitter row they the last time they were together.

Single mum Tracy's got to contend with getting through the day, horribly aware that she's been accused of killing her daughter Frankie's dad.

And John, who killed the beloved dad, has got to try to keep a lid on his guilt.

As the hearse pulls up, Tracy's unnerved to see DS Walsh among the mourners and the Dingles en masse.

Emotions run high as Cain and Cara face each other at their son Nate's funeral.

Can the grieving parents rein in their tempers?

Tracy has a go at Cain at Nate's funeral as the bad blood between them continues to rage

With emotions and anger thick in the air, the tension soon erupts into argument.

In a bid to restore order, John appeals to them all to stop fighting and them finds himself being asked to deliver the eulogy!

Guilty John's asked to deliver the eulogy… will the killer's conscience kick in?

As the killer steps behind the lectern, he clocks DS Walsh. Struggling under the weight of his hypocrisy, will John go on to deliver a compassionate eulogy about the man he killed – or will his conscience kick in and push him to confess?

At the vets', Paddy's told Mandy he can more than handle running the place on his own in spite of the recent dog attack he endured.

And it's so far far so good as the day gets going.

But when a client arrives with her massive mutt in tow Paddy loses it and is forced to turn them away and close up.

Will struggling Paddy seek proper help?

Paddy panics…

… when a client arrives with a big dog who needs looking at