Emmerdale spoilers: Killer John confesses to murder at Nate's funeral?
Airs Thursday 17th July 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1 (Subject to change due to the Women's Euros 2025)
Is Emmerdale's secret killer about to crack at Nate's funeral in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)?
As Nate's funeral day dawns, Cain, Tracy and John brace themselves.
Cain's got to say goodbye to his beloved son and try to forgive himself for the bitter row they the last time they were together.
Single mum Tracy's got to contend with getting through the day, horribly aware that she's been accused of killing her daughter Frankie's dad.
And John, who killed the beloved dad, has got to try to keep a lid on his guilt.
As the hearse pulls up, Tracy's unnerved to see DS Walsh among the mourners and the Dingles en masse.
With emotions and anger thick in the air, the tension soon erupts into argument.
In a bid to restore order, John appeals to them all to stop fighting and them finds himself being asked to deliver the eulogy!
As the killer steps behind the lectern, he clocks DS Walsh. Struggling under the weight of his hypocrisy, will John go on to deliver a compassionate eulogy about the man he killed – or will his conscience kick in and push him to confess?
At the vets', Paddy's told Mandy he can more than handle running the place on his own in spite of the recent dog attack he endured.
And it's so far far so good as the day gets going.
But when a client arrives with her massive mutt in tow Paddy loses it and is forced to turn them away and close up.
Will struggling Paddy seek proper help?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV though timings are subject to change depending on the results of the Women's Euros 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.