Emmerdale killer John finally caught when a sickening lie is unearthed?

The walls are closing in on Emmerdale's resident killer, John Sugden, but just when it looks like his dark crimes might finally be unearthed, he uses his shady ways to take the spotlight off himself and firmly onto an unsuspecting Tracy Robinson.

The Dingles aren't happy about the fact that Cain has been accused of killing his son, Nate. And while we all know Cain definitely doesn't have blood on his hands - viewers know that someone else in the family did the grim deed, and that's John Sugden.

Having just married into the Dingles, John is desperate to show he is part of the team and does his best to protect Cain when he's taken in for questioning by the police.

But, that isn't all shady John has up his sleeve, because he also has a plan to frame poor unsuspecting Tracy, who has just learned that her estranged husband has been killed.

John tries to be one of the Dingles.

"John has played a good one, because Tracy doesn't really have another confidant apart from Vanessa," Amy Walsh, who plays Tracy, tells us.

"Tracy has fallen into John's hands, had the wool pulled over her eyes, and she doesn't suspect him at all."

Soon the Dingles are turning on Tracy and things are only set to get worse when John ups his game to put the blame firmly on Nate's widow.

He sneaks into Tug Ghyll and plants Nate's mobile phone in her daughter Frankie's playhouse, so when the police arrive with a search warrant, Tracy is stunned when the evidence is unearthed - oblivious to the fact that John and his sickening lies are behind it all.

Tracy is being framed for Nate's murder.

To make matters even worse for Tracy, she is also told that there is no trace of the removers coming to collect Nate's things on the day he was meant to be moving to Shetland... meaning John has clearly covered his tracks better than anyone could have imagined.

Although Tracy is released for the time being, things aren't looking good for the mum, and she knows she needs an alibi for the day that Nate was killed, and fast.

Desperate for help, Tracy begs her sister, Vanessa, to give her an alibi, and soon the police are at the vet's to see if Vanessa's story matches up with Tracy's.

Will Vanessa give her innocent sister the help she so desperately needs, or will she do the unthinkable and throw her under the bus?