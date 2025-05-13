Emmerdale spoilers: Secret killer John sets out to SILENCE Belle Dingle
Airs Friday, 23rd May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's secret killer John Sugden needs to shut Belle up in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)!
With Belle Dingle having found out that her nephew Nate Robinson never made it up to Shetland to start his new job she wants to act on the discovery.
It's a major breakthrough in the mystery surrounding Nate's disappearance.
For Nate's secret killer, John Sugden, this is an utter nightmare.
The last thing he wants is the police poking around the village – where his victim Nate lies dead at the bottom of the lake – so he needs to act fast.
But what's he going to do to shut her up? Is Belle about to get dumped at the bottom of the lake too?
At Take A Vow, John rocks up to talk to Belle.
The paramedic uses his charm, telling Belle that Nate must have his reasons for vanishing.
With Belle poised to call the police to report her nephew as missing, John is relieved when his tactic works.
Belle decides to put Nate to the back of her mind for now and focus on the upcoming family wedding with Aaron and John soon to get hitched.
But it's out of the frying pan and into the fire for John who then overhears Moira telling Cain that the lake is going to get dredged as part of the investigation into the slurry leak!
How will the secret killer get out of this one?
Nervous Sarah waits for results of her cancer biopsy.
And Mack and Ross come up with a new plan to boost their stash of stolen cannabis plants.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
