Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle searches for 'missing' Nate - but what will she unearth?

Emmerdale's Belle Dingle grows suspicious that something's not right about Nate's disappearance in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nate Robinson – who's thought to have turned his back on his entire family – is lying dead at the bottom of the lake having been killed and disposed of by John Sugden.

But no one has a clue about his murder and instead are hopping mad with the 'missing' man who seemingly went off to Shetland to work and hasn't bothered to send child support payments to his ex, Tracy, since.

With Tracy struggling to make ends meet, she's got hold of a credit card in Nate's name and has been using it to supplement her income.

But when the shopworker mum tries to use the card in the pub, it's declined.

Stepping in, Belle pays.

As a conversation starts up about her AWOL nephew, Belle's taken aback by what Tracy imparts about Nate.

Knowing what a devoted dad he was, Belle's stunned by this out-of-character behaviour and decides to see what she can find out…

Will John get wind of Belle's decision to turn detective?

Elsewhere, Sarah heads to the fertility clinic to pursue her ambition to become a mum despite having a life-limiting disease, Fanconi anaemia.

Will the medic give her good news about her family plans?

At the hospital where Vic's been stationed at her poorly son Harry's bedside, the mum thanks her brother John for his support.

Vic has been at Harry's bedside with John who's secretly responsible for his nephew's poisoning (Image credit: ITV)

John struggles to hide his guilt, knowing he's the reason Harry's so ill, while loving that his enemy Mack's been blamed for causing the slurry leak which contaminated the village's water supply.

As John dares to hope they'll soon be out of the hospital, he runs into another problem: Aidan's mu,m Cathleen.

Panic! John runs into his former fiance Aidan's mum Cathleen who tells him her son has woken from his coma (Image credit: ITV)

John is utterly aghast when giddy Cathleen tells him her son, who's John's former fiancé, has woken from his coma!

Can Aidan speak? What might he have to say about panicking John?

Meanwhile, back at Butler's – where Moira's livelihood is falling apart in the wake of the slurry leak – more stress lands.

Moira reels when Ross explains that his long-lost brother Lewis has turned up and wants to talk to her…

Lewis has come looking for his brother, Ross, and wants to know more about their mum Emma, who's dead (thanks to their aunt Moira) (Image credit: ITV)

Is Moira's killer secret about Emma about to surface after all these years?

Emma Barton was secretly killed by Moira whose son Adam took the blame (Image credit: ITV)