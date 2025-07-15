Emmerdale spoilers: Caught! Robert reports killer John to the police

Robert Sugden has got some serious intel about the recent confession to Nate's murder

Emmerdale's Robert Sugden goes to the police about his killer brother in Friday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Robert Sugden's convinced he's made a breakthrough regarding the recent 'confession' to Nate Robinson's murder.

Now, while we all know that John Sugden murdered Nate and is living in plain sight among his grieving loved ones, the killer has done a cover-up job and framed a man called Owen.

Convinced that the confession story just sounds weird, particularly as he himself recently had a brush with Owen and was saved by John who hates Robert's guts, the suspicious Sugden's been digging and struck gold.

Having learned that John was round at Owen's place shortly before he died and that Owen has a water-tight alibi for his movements the day Nate died, Robert is convinced that the confession reeks of foul play on John's behalf, and takes his findings to the police.

Will the detectives listen to Robert? Is the Sugden – who's long thought his brother is an absolute psycho – about to find out he's been right all along?

Will Nate's real killer, John, get hauled in for questioning?

Is Nate's secret killer John about to get unmasked by the police? (Image credit: ITV)

At Butlers' Moira is in turmoil.

She's been battling to save the farm which is on the brink following the slurry leak. But the farmer just isn't getting anywhere and the water company are refusing to reduce their crippling fine.

With the ruthless Tates having offered her a way out, Moira has a huge decision to make.

Knowing his wife is in sheer turmoil, Cain vows to back Moira whatever she decides.

Will she sell to Joe and Kim?

Cain vows to back Moira whether she sells the farm to the Tates or not (Image credit: ITV)

Over at Smithy, April and Marlon sit down for a chat about how she's getting on.

Having decided to take a year out of school in a bid to heal from all she endured when she ran away from home, April's been working at Take A Vow with Belle.

Though Marlon backed the idea, he's also keen to see his teenage daughter return to her studies in September.

Question is, is April up for it?

Marlon and April have a talk about where she's headed in life (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, though timings are subject to change depending on the results of the Women's Euros 2025.