Neighbours spoilers: Jane discovers Leo's secret SPY CAM...
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between July 21 to 24...
Airs Monday 21 July 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Leo Tanaka (played by Tim Kano) has decided to secretly spy on Jane Harris (Annie Jones) while she is babysitting his young daughter, Abigail on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
Leo admits to his wife Krista (Majella Davis) that is concerned about Jane's erratic behaviour since the recent death of her mum, Amanda.
However, Leo soon regrets his decision to spy on Jane and decides to retrieve the spy-cam from Number 24 before she finds out.
Unfortunately, Jane is one step ahead of Leo and is SHOCKED when she discovers he has been watching her every move!
Airs Tuesday 22 July 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) and her wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) celebrate her new beginning working for the Police.
Cara immediately finds herself on the trail of Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald).
Soon after a confrontation between the disgraced doctor and Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson) and Taye Obasi (Lakota Johnson) at the local garage, copper Cara sees him lurking down at the Complex.
But when Cara gives chase, she accidentally collides with Remi, who collapses to the ground with a head injury...
Airs Wednesday 23 July 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) becomes concerned about Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), with Dr Gavin Bowman on the loose.
When Holly's boyfriend Max is delayed at the garage, copper Andrew decides to secretly keep an eye on Holly while she works at the Lassiters drinks van.
Are the friends continuing to get a bit too close for comfort?
Airs Thursday 24 July 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Cara is shocked that Remi can't remember her after their collision down at the Complex!
Remi now believes she raised teenage sons Dex (Marley Williams) and JJ (Riley Bryant) alone and has no memory of her life with wife Cara!
Can Dr Beverly Marshall (Shaunna O'Grady) get to the bottom of what is going on?
WHY does Remi have select amnesia where Cara is concerned?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
