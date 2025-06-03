Neighbours spoilers: Paul must choose between Terese and baby Thomas!

Paul is faced with a dilemma when Terese drops an ultimatum on him on Neighbours...

Airs Monday 9 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) is moving back to Ramsay Street on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



She's had enough of partner Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) standing by his ex-fiancee, Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca), after finding out the truth about the switched DNA test results for baby Thomas.



And finding out that Paul has offered to invest in Chelsea's new perfume business, Terese drops an ultimatum on him:



It's time for Paul to choose between her or Chelsea and baby Thomas!

Everyone turned on Chelsea after the truth about baby Thomas was exposed on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Tuesday 10 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



There's a surprise reunion for Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) when he bumps into his short-lived ex-lover, Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire).



Rhett reveals he is single again and Aaron is privately pleased.



However, just when things start to blossom between Aaron and Rhett again, there's an unexpected arrival in the shape of Colton Keys (Jakob Ambrose), his Hamilton Island holiday romance!

Uh-oh.



Could there be a love triangle brewing for Aaron?

Aaron reunites with Rhett on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Aaron is caught between his two admirers Colton and Rhett on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Wednesday 11 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.

Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) grows ever more suspicious that Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) had something to do with the "accidental" death of Amanda Harris.



Karl meets-up with Darcy's ex, Tess Bell (Krista Vendy), again to investigate the devious doctor's alibi for the day Amanda died.



But Darcy spies Karl and Tess together and decides to take action to cover his tracks...



When a storm causes a blackout on Ramsay Street, Darcy confronts Karl at the Kennedy house and injects him with a mystery substance that leaves Karl in a paralysed state on the floor...



Will Karl become Darcy's next victim?

Darcy attacks Karl on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Thursday 12 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) is unaware that his wife Wendy (Candice Leask) has been tracing members of his biological family.



But after Wendy secretly meets with his biological sister Gretchen, it's not long before copper Andrew discovers she has been making enquiries in Stony Point.



How will Andrew react when Wendy comes clean and reveals what she has been up to?

Andrew discovers Wendy has been tracing his biological family on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video