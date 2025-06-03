Neighbours spoilers: Paul must choose between Terese and baby Thomas!
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between June 9 to 12...
Airs Monday 9 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) is moving back to Ramsay Street on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
She's had enough of partner Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) standing by his ex-fiancee, Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca), after finding out the truth about the switched DNA test results for baby Thomas.
And finding out that Paul has offered to invest in Chelsea's new perfume business, Terese drops an ultimatum on him:
It's time for Paul to choose between her or Chelsea and baby Thomas!
Airs Tuesday 10 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
There's a surprise reunion for Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) when he bumps into his short-lived ex-lover, Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire).
Rhett reveals he is single again and Aaron is privately pleased.
However, just when things start to blossom between Aaron and Rhett again, there's an unexpected arrival in the shape of Colton Keys (Jakob Ambrose), his Hamilton Island holiday romance!
Uh-oh.
Could there be a love triangle brewing for Aaron?
Airs Wednesday 11 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) grows ever more suspicious that Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) had something to do with the "accidental" death of Amanda Harris.
Karl meets-up with Darcy's ex, Tess Bell (Krista Vendy), again to investigate the devious doctor's alibi for the day Amanda died.
But Darcy spies Karl and Tess together and decides to take action to cover his tracks...
When a storm causes a blackout on Ramsay Street, Darcy confronts Karl at the Kennedy house and injects him with a mystery substance that leaves Karl in a paralysed state on the floor...
Will Karl become Darcy's next victim?
Airs Thursday 12 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) is unaware that his wife Wendy (Candice Leask) has been tracing members of his biological family.
But after Wendy secretly meets with his biological sister Gretchen, it's not long before copper Andrew discovers she has been making enquiries in Stony Point.
How will Andrew react when Wendy comes clean and reveals what she has been up to?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
