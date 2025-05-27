Neighbours spoilers: Chelsea ABANDONS baby Thomas!

Chelsea decides to flee from Erinsborough after the truth about baby Thomas and the switched DNA test results is exposed on Neighbours!

Airs Monday 2 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Chelsea Murphy's (played by Viva Bianca) plan to get back together with her ex-fiance, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), falls apart on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)



Everyone is shocked after Paul's partner, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), receives a letter from Chelsea's ex-lover, Jeffrey Swan, revealing the truth about baby Thomas and the switched DNA test results!



Even though Paul already secretly knows the truth, it's Chelsea who feels the fallout.



She decides enough is enough and makes the heartbreaking decision to abandon her baby son and leave Thomas in the care of Paul and Terese...

Paul and Chelsea's Scandalous Kiss | Neighbours - YouTube Watch On

Airs Tuesday 3 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



A battle is brewing between Paul and the Varga-Murphy family.



Chelsea's sister Cara (Sara West) thinks baby Thomas belongs with her and wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina).



Paul's son Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) warns him that he has no legal rights since it's been confirmed Thomas is not his biological son.



However, Paul is not prepared to hand over Thomas so easily...

Paul clashes with Cara over baby Thomas on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Wednesday 4 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and her family are left reeling after the reading of Amanda's will...



It seems Jane's mum has requested for her estate to be liquidated and held in a trust for a scholarship for students studying fashion and beauty.



To be administered by Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan)!



With nothing left to Jane's family, will they contest the will?

Jane and her family gather for Amanda's memorial service on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

There's a SHOCK during the reading of Amanda's will on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Thursday 5 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) remains suspicious there could be a connection between Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) and the recent death of Amanda Harris.



Karl secretly tracks down Darcy's former business partner, Dr Anthony Halsworth, in the hope of digging up some dirt on the devious doctor.



Darcy is thrown when Anthony arrives in Erinsborough and demands a 50% stake in Darcy's health centre!



It's payback for Darcy previously ruining his career...

Has Darcy managed to cover up his crime on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video