Neighbours spoilers: Chelsea ABANDONS baby Thomas!
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between June 2 to 5...
Airs Monday 2 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Chelsea Murphy's (played by Viva Bianca) plan to get back together with her ex-fiance, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), falls apart on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)
Everyone is shocked after Paul's partner, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), receives a letter from Chelsea's ex-lover, Jeffrey Swan, revealing the truth about baby Thomas and the switched DNA test results!
Even though Paul already secretly knows the truth, it's Chelsea who feels the fallout.
She decides enough is enough and makes the heartbreaking decision to abandon her baby son and leave Thomas in the care of Paul and Terese...
Airs Tuesday 3 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
A battle is brewing between Paul and the Varga-Murphy family.
Chelsea's sister Cara (Sara West) thinks baby Thomas belongs with her and wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina).
Paul's son Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) warns him that he has no legal rights since it's been confirmed Thomas is not his biological son.
However, Paul is not prepared to hand over Thomas so easily...
Airs Wednesday 4 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and her family are left reeling after the reading of Amanda's will...
It seems Jane's mum has requested for her estate to be liquidated and held in a trust for a scholarship for students studying fashion and beauty.
To be administered by Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan)!
With nothing left to Jane's family, will they contest the will?
Airs Thursday 5 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) remains suspicious there could be a connection between Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) and the recent death of Amanda Harris.
Karl secretly tracks down Darcy's former business partner, Dr Anthony Halsworth, in the hope of digging up some dirt on the devious doctor.
Darcy is thrown when Anthony arrives in Erinsborough and demands a 50% stake in Darcy's health centre!
It's payback for Darcy previously ruining his career...
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
