Neighbours spoilers: Will Aaron date BOTH Rhett and Colton?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between June 16 to 19...
Airs Monday 16 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) is at the centre of a love triangle on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)
Aaron finds himself at the same yoga class as Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire) and Colton Keys (Jakob Ambrose), where his two admirers do their best to compete for his attention.
Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) thinks he should date them BOTH!
What will Aaron do?
Airs Tuesday 17 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Taye Obasi (Lakota Johnson) is ready to QUIT his secret side hustle as a male escort.
However, his regular client Lydia Hardy (Cassandra Magrath) has other ideas...
Lydia threatens to make life a misery for Taye's family relative, Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West), during her training at the Police Academy if he quits!
Will Taye give into Lydia's blackmail demands to protect Cara?
Airs Wednesday 18 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) is ready to flee from Erinsborough as his crimes threaten to catch-up with him.
But before he leaves town, Darcy has some unfinished business...
He wants to make sure snooping Dr Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) doesn't wake-up from his coma in hospital!
As Susan becomes ever more suspicious about her devious nephew Darcy, he convinces her to join him for a cuppa tea at the Kennedy house.
But Susan is unaware that Darcy has spiked her tea with a pill!
Does Darcy intend to poison his own aunt Susan?
Airs Thursday 19 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) is still in shock after the death of his grandmother, Amanda Harris.
Byron and his now ex-girlfriend, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan), meet-up to share stories about Amanda.
Caught-up in the moment, Byron misreads the signals from Sadie and move in for a kiss!
How will Sadie react?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
