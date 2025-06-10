Neighbours spoilers: Will Aaron date BOTH Rhett and Colton?

Aaron is all mixed-up over his two admirers Rhett and Colton on Neighbours!

Airs Monday 16 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) is at the centre of a love triangle on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)



Aaron finds himself at the same yoga class as Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire) and Colton Keys (Jakob Ambrose), where his two admirers do their best to compete for his attention.



Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) thinks he should date them BOTH!



What will Aaron do?

Colton has got his sights set on Aaron on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Tuesday 17 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Taye Obasi (Lakota Johnson) is ready to QUIT his secret side hustle as a male escort.



However, his regular client Lydia Hardy (Cassandra Magrath) has other ideas...



Lydia threatens to make life a misery for Taye's family relative, Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West), during her training at the Police Academy if he quits!



Will Taye give into Lydia's blackmail demands to protect Cara?

Taye is being secretly blackmailed by Cara's boss Lydia on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Lydia threatens to make life difficult for Cara at the Police Academy on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Wednesday 18 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) is ready to flee from Erinsborough as his crimes threaten to catch-up with him.



But before he leaves town, Darcy has some unfinished business...



He wants to make sure snooping Dr Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) doesn't wake-up from his coma in hospital!



As Susan becomes ever more suspicious about her devious nephew Darcy, he convinces her to join him for a cuppa tea at the Kennedy house.



But Susan is unaware that Darcy has spiked her tea with a pill!



Does Darcy intend to poison his own aunt Susan?

Will devious Darcy poison Susan on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Thursday 19 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) is still in shock after the death of his grandmother, Amanda Harris.



Byron and his now ex-girlfriend, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan), meet-up to share stories about Amanda.



Caught-up in the moment, Byron misreads the signals from Sadie and move in for a kiss!



How will Sadie react?

Are ex-couple Sadie and Byron about to reconnect on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video