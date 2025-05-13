Neighbours spoilers: Darcy SABOTAGES Karl!

Karl's job at Eirini Rising is on the line after devious Darcy causes BIG trouble on Neighbours...

Airs Monday 19 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Wendy Rodwell (played by Candice Leask) is reeling after witnessing an intimate exchange between her husband Andrew (Lloyd Will) and his self-defence class student, Sandra Jago (Natassia Halabi), on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)



Wendy confronts love-rival Sandra, who claims she has been chatting with Andrew on a dating app but he wants to keep their affair a secret!



WHAT is going on?!



Wendy is on the warpath and demands some answers from copper Andrew.



Can he talk his way out of trouble?

Is Andrew really cheating on wife Wendy on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Tuesday 20 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



In order to discredit Karl Kennedy's (Alan Fletcher) accusations against him, devious Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) exposes the doctor's secret painkiller addiction!



Karl's wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) are both alarmed to discover Karl has been working under the influence while at Eirini Rising.



As Darcy continues to stir-up trouble, manager Terese orders Karl to step down from his job at the retirement home...

Darcy manages to get Karl suspended from his job at Eirini Rising on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Wednesday 21 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) is off on holiday to Hamilton Island in Queensland.



The trip gets off to an unexpected start when Aaron meets the handsome Colton by the hotel pool.



Having wrecked his last romance with too much talk about his late husband, David Tanaka, Aaron makes a spontaneous decision to pretend to be someone else called Charlie.



Unaware of Aaron's deception, will Colton fall for "Charlie"?

Is there a holiday romance in store for Aaron on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Thursday 22 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) is convinced she still has another chance with her ex-fiance, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).



Just as long as Paul doesn't find out that he's not really the biological dad of Chelsea's baby son, Thomas!



Chelsea agrees to leave Thomas with Paul and his partner, Terese, at the penthouse overnight.



She has secret plans to meet with Thomas's REAL dad, Jeffrey Swan (Tim Potter), to pay him the blackmail money to stay away.

But is Paul about to find out about the ongoing connection between Chelsea and Jeffrey?

Paul remains unaware of ex-fiancee Chelsea's deception on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video