Neighbours spoilers: Darcy SABOTAGES Karl!
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between May 19 to 22...
Airs Monday 19 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Wendy Rodwell (played by Candice Leask) is reeling after witnessing an intimate exchange between her husband Andrew (Lloyd Will) and his self-defence class student, Sandra Jago (Natassia Halabi), on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)
Wendy confronts love-rival Sandra, who claims she has been chatting with Andrew on a dating app but he wants to keep their affair a secret!
WHAT is going on?!
Wendy is on the warpath and demands some answers from copper Andrew.
Can he talk his way out of trouble?
Airs Tuesday 20 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
In order to discredit Karl Kennedy's (Alan Fletcher) accusations against him, devious Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) exposes the doctor's secret painkiller addiction!
Karl's wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) are both alarmed to discover Karl has been working under the influence while at Eirini Rising.
As Darcy continues to stir-up trouble, manager Terese orders Karl to step down from his job at the retirement home...
Airs Wednesday 21 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) is off on holiday to Hamilton Island in Queensland.
The trip gets off to an unexpected start when Aaron meets the handsome Colton by the hotel pool.
Having wrecked his last romance with too much talk about his late husband, David Tanaka, Aaron makes a spontaneous decision to pretend to be someone else called Charlie.
Unaware of Aaron's deception, will Colton fall for "Charlie"?
Airs Thursday 22 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) is convinced she still has another chance with her ex-fiance, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).
Just as long as Paul doesn't find out that he's not really the biological dad of Chelsea's baby son, Thomas!
Chelsea agrees to leave Thomas with Paul and his partner, Terese, at the penthouse overnight.
She has secret plans to meet with Thomas's REAL dad, Jeffrey Swan (Tim Potter), to pay him the blackmail money to stay away.
But is Paul about to find out about the ongoing connection between Chelsea and Jeffrey?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
