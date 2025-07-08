Neighbours spoilers: WHO catches Sadie and Taye together?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between July 14 to 17...
Airs Monday 14 July 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Sadie Rodwell (played by Emerald Chan) and Taye Obasi (Lakota Johnson) decide to keep their HOOK-UP a secret from her ex-boyfriend, Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux), on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
Byron has been hoping there's still a chance that he and Sadie will get back together in the future.
However, Byron's hopes are crushed when he accidentally catches Sadie and his good buddy Taye getting passionate in the backyard spa pool at Number 32!
Byron feels betrayed by both of them and storms off...
Airs Tuesday 15 July 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) is excited that his biological dad Steven (Mick Preston) and sister Gretchen (Amelia Bishop) are both coming to his daughter Sadie's 21st birthday party.
However, there's still some unresolved tension between Wendy and Gretchen, after Gretchen previously attempted to shutdown Wendy's search for information about Andrew's biological family.
Wendy refuses to let the matter drop, which leads to a confrontation which causes Gretchen and Steven to leave the party!
Has Wendy managed to mess things up between Andrew and his family?
Airs Wednesday 16 July 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Saskia Ramsay (Mia Foran) has been getting increasingly attached to her Erinsborough High School teacher, Wendy.
However, since Wendy has troubles on the homefront, she has less patience for needy Saskia.
So after Wendy tries to avoid her at school, Saskia SNAPS and unexpectedly locks her teacher in a store cupboard!
How long will Wendy be trapped for?
Airs Thursday 17 July 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) becomes concerned when his young daughter Abigail once again complains about the strange behaviour of family friend, Jane Harris (Annie Jones).
So when Leo and his wife, Krista (Majella Davis), ask Jane to babysit Abigail again, this time worried dad Leo decides to set-up a secret spycam to spy on Jane while she babysits...
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
