Neighbours spoilers: 90s favourite Annalise Hartman is BACK!

Annalise Hartman (played by Kimberley Davies) returns to Erinsborough for the first time in 20 years on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)



Paul secretly has former 90s Ramsay Street resident Annalise in mind for a manager role at Lassiters.



But the blonde bombshell soon rubs current hotel manager, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis), up the WRONG way!

Annalise reunites with friends Susan and Karl this week on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is upset when her son Byron (Xavier Molyneux) announces his decision to leave Erinsborough...



Jane is still grieving after the recent death of her mum, Amanda.



Now it looks like she is going to be missing another family member.



Will Jane guilt-trip Byron into changing his mind and sticking around?

Byron tells Jane he is planning to leave Erinsborough on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) is fearful that her wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) may not want to reconnect.



Remi has no memory of Cara, following her head injury when the couple collided down at the Complex.



Cara is sad that Remi wants to be a family with just their sons, JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams).



But the future of their marriage starts to look even more uncertain after Remi announces she has decided to move out of the family home...

Cara feels shut out of Remi's life with sons JJ and Dex on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is alarmed when she comes face-to-face with her former kidnapper, Dr Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald)...



Has the dangerous doctor been following her?



Can Holly get word to copper Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) about her EMERGENCY situation?



PLUS, Saskia Ramsay (Mia Foran) gets an unwelcome visit from her mum, Yvette (Libby Tanner).



Word has reached Yvette about schoolgirl Saskia's recent bad behaviour.



And now Yvette wants to take Saskia back home to Queensland!

Is Holly in DANGER from Dr Bowman again on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Will troublesome Saskia soon be departing Ramsay Street on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

