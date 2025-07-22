Neighbours spoilers: 90s favourite Annalise Hartman is BACK!
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between July 28 to 31...
Airs Monday 28 July 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Annalise Hartman (played by Kimberley Davies) returns to Erinsborough for the first time in 20 years on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)
Paul secretly has former 90s Ramsay Street resident Annalise in mind for a manager role at Lassiters.
But the blonde bombshell soon rubs current hotel manager, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis), up the WRONG way!
Airs Tuesday 29 July 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is upset when her son Byron (Xavier Molyneux) announces his decision to leave Erinsborough...
Jane is still grieving after the recent death of her mum, Amanda.
Now it looks like she is going to be missing another family member.
Will Jane guilt-trip Byron into changing his mind and sticking around?
Airs Wednesday 30 July 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) is fearful that her wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) may not want to reconnect.
Remi has no memory of Cara, following her head injury when the couple collided down at the Complex.
Cara is sad that Remi wants to be a family with just their sons, JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams).
But the future of their marriage starts to look even more uncertain after Remi announces she has decided to move out of the family home...
Airs Thursday 31 July 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is alarmed when she comes face-to-face with her former kidnapper, Dr Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald)...
Has the dangerous doctor been following her?
Can Holly get word to copper Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) about her EMERGENCY situation?
PLUS, Saskia Ramsay (Mia Foran) gets an unwelcome visit from her mum, Yvette (Libby Tanner).
Word has reached Yvette about schoolgirl Saskia's recent bad behaviour.
And now Yvette wants to take Saskia back home to Queensland!
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.