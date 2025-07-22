Emmerdale spoilers: Matchmaker! Lewis has shock plans for Ross and Steph
Airs Thursday 31st July 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Lewis plays matchmaker in Thursday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having become a partner in the cafe, Lewis is changing things, learning the ropes and getting to know the customers.
And when he meets Steph Miligan, he's intrigued to discover she and his brother Ross have a romantic past.
As he sets about building an app, hoping to boost the profits, he's soon got another project on the go: getting Steph and Ross back together!
Will wistful Steph rue the day that she confided in Lewis about her feelings for Ross?
Elsewhere, Ross learns that John's got some dirt on Robert and wonders what's in store. And Cain reels when Moira calls him with news on the recent break in at Butler's.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Tracy Robinson - Amy Walsh
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Claudette Anderson - Flo Wilson
- Caleb Milligan - Will Ash
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Joe Tate - Ned Porteous
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.