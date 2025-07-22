Emmerdale spoilers: Matchmaker! Lewis has shock plans for Ross and Steph

Lewis is on a mission to reunite Ross and Steph

Emmerdale's Lewis plays matchmaker in Thursday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having become a partner in the cafe, Lewis is changing things, learning the ropes and getting to know the customers.

And when he meets Steph Miligan, he's intrigued to discover she and his brother Ross have a romantic past.

Steph split up with Ross a while ago but admits to his brother Lewis that she regrets it (Image credit: ITV)

As he sets about building an app, hoping to boost the profits, he's soon got another project on the go: getting Steph and Ross back together!

Will wistful Steph rue the day that she confided in Lewis about her feelings for Ross?

Elsewhere, Ross learns that John's got some dirt on Robert and wonders what's in store. And Cain reels when Moira calls him with news on the recent break in at Butler's.

Cain hears some news about the break in at Butler's (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX .