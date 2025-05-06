Emmerdale spoilers: Ross Barton unearths a shocking family secret

Moira is there for her nephew Ross when life-changing news lands

Bombshell news drops on Emmerdale's Ross Barton in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Moira Dingle's been reminded of the grim ghosts of her past ever since a mysterious letter arrived at the farm.

Given that it was addressed to 'the family of Emma Barton' the farmer has been wrestling with her conscience about whether she should show it to her nephew, Ross, who is Emma's son.

Despite her fears about Emma's murder – for which Moira's son took the rap – resurfacing, guilty Moira decides she can't keep the letter from Ross any longer.

Moira watches on as Ross reels to learn his mum Emma had another son, Lewis, who he's never met.

Family's thin on the ground for Ross whose dad James and brother Finn were killed by unhinged Emma. His remaining brother Pete left the village years ago.

Moira's taken aback by Ross' reaction as he instantly decides he wants nothing to do with this long-lost sibling.

But when optimistic Matty pipes up, encouraging his cousin to at least meet Lewis, will Ross change his mind?

Elsewhere, Matty picks up on his uncle Mackenzie's aggy vibe towards John and is amused.

Matty picks up on Mackenzie's dislike of John. (Image credit: ITV)

At Tenant's Bear panics when he finds Mandy and Paddy have boxed up his stuff.

Bear is taken aback to find Mandy and Paddy have boxed up his stuff (Image credit: ITV)

