Emmerdale spoilers: Ross Barton unearths a shocking family secret
Airs Wednesday 14th May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Bombshell news drops on Emmerdale's Ross Barton in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Moira Dingle's been reminded of the grim ghosts of her past ever since a mysterious letter arrived at the farm.
Given that it was addressed to 'the family of Emma Barton' the farmer has been wrestling with her conscience about whether she should show it to her nephew, Ross, who is Emma's son.
Despite her fears about Emma's murder – for which Moira's son took the rap – resurfacing, guilty Moira decides she can't keep the letter from Ross any longer.
Moira watches on as Ross reels to learn his mum Emma had another son, Lewis, who he's never met.
Family's thin on the ground for Ross whose dad James and brother Finn were killed by unhinged Emma. His remaining brother Pete left the village years ago.
Moira's taken aback by Ross' reaction as he instantly decides he wants nothing to do with this long-lost sibling.
But when optimistic Matty pipes up, encouraging his cousin to at least meet Lewis, will Ross change his mind?
Elsewhere, Matty picks up on his uncle Mackenzie's aggy vibe towards John and is amused.
At Tenant's Bear panics when he finds Mandy and Paddy have boxed up his stuff.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
