Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle discovers a sickening truth

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle finds out about Joe Tate's sickening crimes in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Charity Dingle finds out she's been right all along about Joe Tate and it's Ruby Miligan who accidentally gets the ball rolling.

Having vowed to keep quiet about ruthless kidney-stealing Joe, and struck a deal with Kim in exchange for silence, Ruby slips up and reveals she knows something about the night Noah was spiked.

With that, Charity's like a dog with a bone and isn't about to let Ruby gloss over the details.

The Dingle's utterly sickened as she hears about Joe's depraved behaviour.

Ruby and Charity discuss Joe Tate's list of crimes (Image credit: ITV)

After learning that Joe spiked her son Noah – intending to take his healthy kidney and causing the fatal ice crash which took three villagers lives' – Charity works out that Joe ended up stealing and using Caleb's instead.

It's a lightbulb moment for Charity who from then on is all about revenge.

Later, in the Woolpack, she and Billy can barely conceal their contempt for Joe. And as their anger simmers, Caleb and Ruby are thrilled to think that they may be about to get rid of Joe Tate without having to get their hands dirty themselves.

Awkward! Billy, Joe, Noah and Charity in the Woolpack (Image credit: ITV)

Billy and Charity can barely conceal their hatred for Joe Tate. Both want revenge for what he's done to their loved ones. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, having been dumped by Steph, Ross is exiting Manpreet's place having spent the night with the GP. But he's quick to distance himself from the older woman when Steph's dad Caleb happens to walk past…