Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle discovers a sickening truth
Airs Wednesday 7th May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle finds out about Joe Tate's sickening crimes in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Charity Dingle finds out she's been right all along about Joe Tate and it's Ruby Miligan who accidentally gets the ball rolling.
Having vowed to keep quiet about ruthless kidney-stealing Joe, and struck a deal with Kim in exchange for silence, Ruby slips up and reveals she knows something about the night Noah was spiked.
With that, Charity's like a dog with a bone and isn't about to let Ruby gloss over the details.
The Dingle's utterly sickened as she hears about Joe's depraved behaviour.
After learning that Joe spiked her son Noah – intending to take his healthy kidney and causing the fatal ice crash which took three villagers lives' – Charity works out that Joe ended up stealing and using Caleb's instead.
It's a lightbulb moment for Charity who from then on is all about revenge.
Later, in the Woolpack, she and Billy can barely conceal their contempt for Joe. And as their anger simmers, Caleb and Ruby are thrilled to think that they may be about to get rid of Joe Tate without having to get their hands dirty themselves.
Elsewhere, having been dumped by Steph, Ross is exiting Manpreet's place having spent the night with the GP. But he's quick to distance himself from the older woman when Steph's dad Caleb happens to walk past…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
