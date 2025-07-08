Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle has a BOMBSHELL proposition for unsuspecting Victoria!
Airs Monday 14th July 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1 (Subject to change due to the Women's Euros 2025)
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle makes a desperate plea in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Though Charity Dingle was hoping that the plan to find Sarah a surrogate would fall apart, the gran has done a 360.
She's now all in with the idea and, along with Sarah's grandad Cain, AKA Grumpy, is on a mission to help their desperate granddaughter become a mum.
So far, however, they've encountered roadblock after roadblock as the surrogate agencies won't take on Sarah because of her illnesses.
Determined to find a solution, Charity thinks she's cracked it and, without consulting a soul, she asks single mum Vic if she'll carry a baby for Sarah!
Victoria's utterly thrown and doesn't know how to respond.
As Vic digests the bombshell request, Charity carries on with the hard sell, telling Vic she's the only chance Sarah's got.
What will Vic do?
Later, Charity and Cain collude and agree to continue pushing as hard as they can to make Sarah's motherhood dream come true.
Over at the cafe it's all change now Lewis is on board and working with Nicola.
Already a smash with the customers, Lewis continues to make his mark and proudly shows his brother Ross a new menu he's devised.
As the villagers flock to feast on his delicious new dishes, Nicola fumes that her absent partner Brenda is reaping the rewards while gadding about abroad.
But a shock is coming Nicola's way…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, though timings are subject to change depending on the results of the Women's Euros 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
